Gangster shot in close encounter while trying to flee in Mohali

In a major action by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police, notorious gangster Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Happowal involved in at least six murder cases including the sensational double-murder of a mother and daughter, sustained bullet injuries on his both legs while unsuccessfully attempting to escape from the police custody at Peermuchalla area of the Zirakpur, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday. Gangster Jassa Happowal, the main shooter of an absconding foreign-based Gangster Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri and terrorist Harvinder Rinda, was arrested by the Counter Intelligence Jalandhar from the outskirts of Jalandhar on November 30. Subsequently, Jassa was brought on a production warrant in a Metro Plaza Firing case wherein he along with his two associates attempted to eliminate one person on August 21. DGP Gaurav Yadav said that following his disclosures, a police team from the AGTF under the overall supervision of ADGP Promod Ban was taking Jassa Happowal to the deserted built-up near Hotel Midtown in the Peermuchalla area, where he claimed to have concealed the Chinese pistol which was suspected to be used in Metro Firing Incident

