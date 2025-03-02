Gangster held, three sophisticated weapons recovered: Punjab police

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday said it has arrested a gangster and recovered three sophisticated weapons, which were sourced from across the border, from his possession.

The accused was identified as Hardeep Singh, a resident of Ferozepur.

"In an intelligence-based operation, Counter Intelligence #Ferozepur apprehends smuggler-cum-gangster Hardeep Singh @ Deepa of village Ghall Khurd, Ferozepur, and recovers 3 sophisticated weapons arsenal and narcotics," Director General of Police Gauarv Yadav said in a post on X.

"Recovery: 3 Pistols (One Glock pistol, One Beretta .30 MM pistol, One pump action gun), 141 assorted cartridges (9MM, .30 caliber, 12 bore), 45 grams heroin, and a car," he said.

Preliminary investigation reveals the weapons were sourced from across the border for terror and criminal activities, the DGP said.

A case has been registered in Fazilka, police said, adding further investigation is underway.