G-20 summit will surely be a platform to boost education sector globally: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday envisioned that the G-20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform for seeking vital inputs of expert nations to boost the education sector across the globe in general and state in particular thereby immensely benefiting the youth.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering during second meeting of Education Working group of G-20 here today, said that he ardently believes that the deliberations in this summit will not only uplift the standard of education but will also benefit the youth of the state immensely. He expressed hope that the strenuous efforts of the G-20 in addressing major issues related to the global economy will give a major fillip to the economic growth of the country in general and that of the state in particular. Bhagwant Mann also lauded the concerted efforts being made by G-20 for promoting an environment of peace, understanding and international cooperation.

Highlighting the landmark initiatives taken by the state government in field of education he said that the state government believes that ‘Health’ and ‘Education’ form bedrock for human and social development and stands committed to strengthen and expand these two critical sectors. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government has proposed an outlay of Rs 17,072 crore for school and Higher education in the coming fiscal year.

The Chief Minister said that budget of Rs 200 crore has been kept for up-gradation of the schools into the school of eminence. He said that these world class 117 schools of eminence will ensure holistic development of the students. Bhagwant Mann said that these schools will cater to the students of classes IX to XII and are being built on five pillars of support and strength i.e. Infrastructure, Academics, Human Resource Management, Sports & Co-curricular Activities and Community Engagement.

The Chief Minister said that apart from this, these schools will create opportunities to nurture individual ability and skills valuable for higher education, employment, training and others. He said that these schools will focus on grooming students for five professional and competitive courses including engineering, law, commerce, UPSC and NDA. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government remains committed to uplift Education in the State.

The Chief Minister said that in order to ensure that the environment of schools is conducive to improved levels of education for the students of Government schools, a budget of Rs 141.14 crore has been approved. He said that it will ensure that the work of cleanliness, protection of properties and management in the school is carried out effectively by Campus Managers allowing Principals of schools to focus on their administrative and academic duties. Bhagwant Mann said that an International Education Affairs Cell (IEAC) has been established to provide world class training to teachers, school heads and educational administrators working at different levels in the School Education Department.