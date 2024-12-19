Every penny by municipal bodies under AAP to be spent for betterment of people: Mann

Ludhiana: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the municipal corporations, every penny will be spent for the betterment of the people.

Mann held a roadshow here, rallying support for AAP candidates contesting the December 21 municipal corporation elections.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann shared his deep connection with Ludhiana, as he reminisced about his early career, which began in the bustling markets of the industrial town.

"This market is not new to me. I used to frequent these streets.

"Ludhiana has given me so much love and now it's my responsibility to give back to this city," said Mann.

AAP's Punjab president Aman Arora and working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi were among those who accompanied Mann during the roadshow.

Elections to five municipal corporations -- Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara -- and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 21.

Mann appealed to people to elect representatives who will bring real development to Ludhiana, as he rallied support for the AAP candidates.

"Earlier, municipal corporations never focused on development. The funds belonged to the people, yet they weren't utilised for public welfare. Under AAP, every penny will be spent for the betterment of the people," he said.

Hitting out at previous dispensations, Mann said, "They have betrayed the trust of the people for years. It's time to clean the system with the broom and give Ludhiana the governance it truly deserves."

He urged voters to "reject" such parties and embrace the "honest, people-centric politics of the Aam Aadmi Party".

"The people of Punjab have the power to decide the future and this time they will choose integrity over deceit," he added.

Mann assured the public that Ludhiana would see unparalleled growth under AAP's leadership.

The chief minister reminded voters of AAP's achievements over the past nearly three years, including providing 50,000 government jobs, reducing electricity bills to zero for many households and implementing robust infrastructure projects.

"We are here to serve, not to enrich ourselves. Our focus is on villages, cities and the welfare of all," he said.