Ensure optimum use of multi skill development centres, says Aman Arora

With an aim to open new job avenues for the youth of the state, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora, on Wednesday, directed the department officials to ensure optimum utilisation of the Multi Skill Development Centres (MSDCs).

Chairing a high-level meeting here at Punjab Bhawan, he also took inputs from representatives of Sector Skill Councils, Training Partners, Industry Associations and officials of the state departments concerned to bring out the best from these centres.

Stressing on the need to ensure optimum utilisation of all the five MSDCs situated in Bathinda, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, Aman Arora said that courses must run in the MSDCs according to requirements of the Industry. Apart from this, there are three Health Skill Development Centres and 198 Rural Skill Centres in the state. He also asked the officials to focus on bridging the gap between industrial requirements and skilled manpower.