“Credit goes to Arvind Kejriwal’s policies”: Punjab AAP president Aman Arora after party’s impressive show in bypolls

Chandigarh: As the Aam Aadmi Party’s Gopal Italia won the Visavadar by-polls and Sanjeev Arora maintained a lead from the Ludhiana assembly seats, party workers started celebrations in Chandigarh in front of the party office on Monday. Punjab AAP president and state minister Aman Arora said, “The credit goes to Arvind Kejriwal’s policies, the Bhagwant Mann government’s works, the hard work of our workers and volunteers and the decency of Sanjeev Arora.” Punjab AAP incharge, Manish Sisodia, congratulated AAP workers in Punjab, saying that the victory will boost the morale of the workers. “This is a matter of great joy for every worker of AAP that the party has won two seats in the by-elections. Both seats are very important… This boosts the morale of AAP workers in Punjab. People of Punjab have given their stamp of approval on the works done by the Bhagwant Mann Govt,” Sisodia said.

"They are happy with the work being done. It was being discussed in Punjab that these are semi-finals. We have won the semi-final; it is now time for the final. Gujarat too was very important for us. Gopal Italia is a sharp leader; to raise the issues of Gujarat and raise the voices of all those people whose voices were always suppressed – he will emerge as a strong voice," he added. Counting for the assembly by-elections held in five constituencies in four states – Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab – began on Monday at 8 am. Two assembly bypolls were held in Gujarat, one each in Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab, on Tuesday (June 19). Polling took place at the Assembly constituencies of Kadi (SC) and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab and Kaliganj in West Bengal. Nilambur Assembly segment in Kerala recorded the highest polling percentage of 73.26 per cent; the lowest was recorded in Ludhiana West (51.33 per cent) in Punjab. Kadi saw a voter turnout of 54.49 per cent, Visavadar (54.61 per cent), and Kaliganj (69.89 per cent). The Ludhiana (west) Assembly seat fell vacant in January after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi. AAP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora from the seat, the Congress has fielded former state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded Parupkar Singh Ghumman.