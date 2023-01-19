Core group constituted to address issues of industry, housing in Punjab

Chandigarh: In yet another move to promote Ease of Doing Business in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government has decided to constitute a Core Group to address issues pertaining to Industries and Housing and Urban Development. The Group will comprise representatives from departments including Housing and Urban Development (H&UD), Industries and other line departments.

This was revealed by Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora, while interacting with the industrialists at the Confederation of Indian Industrialists (CII) Headquarters here on Thursday.

The Cabinet Minister said that the H&UD department has been creating a foolproof mechanism which will ensure industrialists get any kind of permission within 45 days. He said that efforts are also on to make Industrial plots easily available to investors, who want to establish industry in the state.