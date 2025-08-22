CM Mann visits actor Jaswinder Bhalla's residence to express grief with his family

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday met the family of renowned actor Jaswinder Bhalla, who passed away this morning, to express his condolences with the grieving family.

Punjabi actor Bhalla on Friday morning died at a private hospital in Mohali where he was admitted following a brain haemorrhage two days ago. He was 65.

Mann visited Bhalla's residence in Mohali to mourn the death of the noted actor.

Speaking to reporters, Mann said it is a sad day for the Punjabi art world when Jaswinder Bhalla, who played memorable roles in the Punjabi movies, is no more.

The CM said he used to listen to Bhalla's audio-visual satirical series 'Chhankata' which first came out in 1988.

Mann was also a comedian before joining politics.

"He (Bhalla) gave new directions to Punjabi comedy," he said.

The CM recalled that he would meet Bhalla at entertainment programmes organised at Doordarshan every year.

"He was a lively person," said Mann.

Meanwhile, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan too expressed grief over the untimely demise of Bhalla.

He said Bhalla was a great comedian who spread the fragrance of laughter through his art.