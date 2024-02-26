CM Mann urges people to support ‘politics of work’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday sought fulsome support and cooperation of the people to strengthen ‘politics of work so that the state can become number one in the state.

Addressing the gathering during ‘Sarkar Vapaar Milni’ here today, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working tirelessly for changing the face of the state by giving impetus to development of Punjab.

He said that they are doing ‘Politics of work’, rather than indulging in mudslinging, for the welfare of the people and the growth of the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said this should have been done much earlier so that people could have been benefitted from it.

The Chief Minister said that the residents of the border region are the real patriots as they serve the country by all means.

He said that this is not the backward region but this is the first area of the state which combats the enemies of the country in a befitting manner. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that when the terrorist attack had taken place in this town he was Member of Parliament and he had opposed the move of Government of India to demand Rs 7.5 crore for para military force.

The Chief Minister said that they had asked the Union government to deduct this amount from his MPLAD fund after which the central government had taken this decision back.