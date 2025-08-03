CM Mann says 200 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened across Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said his government will open 200 new Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state, taking the total number of such healthcare centres to 1,081.

Earlier, Mann launched a WhatsApp chatbot for the clinics.

"It is a historic day in the healthcare sector of Punjab as a total of 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state have been connected to a WhatsApp chatbot," said Mann.

These clinics cater to nearly 70,000 patients daily, and in today's digital age, the chatbot will be most beneficial for patients, said Mann.

Mann said the initiative is expected to bring revolutionary changes in healthcare services as approximately 90 per cent of Punjabis own a smartphone, and they can now be directly reached through WhatsApp.

"Patients will receive complete health-related information via WhatsApp, and doctors' prescription slips will be accessible through the chatbot," said Mann.

Diagnostic test reports will also be shared, and patients will receive reminders about their next consultation dates from the doctor, he said.

Regular WhatsApp updates will be provided on care for elderly people with diabetes or blood pressure, pregnant women, and newborns, Mann said, adding that it will eliminate the need for patients to physically store prescriptions or medications, as they can access the information anytime on the messaging platform.

Most importantly, Mann said patients can instantly share their reports with family members or consult another doctor through WhatsApp.

The chief minister said the health department will also maintain a digital database of patients, their ailments, and treatments.

"Punjab will soon be launching 200 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to ensure quality healthcare services for all," he said, adding that the state government is committed to providing free medical treatment to every citizen.

Punjab is also the first state in the country to implement the 'Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana', which provides medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family, he further said.

Targeting the previous governments, Mann said in the poll manifestos, there was no mention of the health sector, due to which people were left to fend for themselves.

He said the situation had deteriorated to the point where patients suffering from serious illnesses in villages did not even want to seek treatment because the high cost made them hesitant to push their families into debt.

It is the duty of governments to provide quality health services free of cost, and they are fulfilling this responsibility with dedication, said Mann.

Stating that the Punjab government is making significant efforts to turn the state into a medical hub, he informed that approval has been given for the establishment of four new medical colleges in Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, and Nawanshahr.

He claimed that due to several "pro-people' decisions, the people's trust in government institutions is increasing.

Many children have shifted from private schools to the 'Schools of Eminence', he said, adding that this year, 208 students from government schools have cleared the prestigious JEE Advanced exam, and over 800 students have successfully passed the NEET exam.

Calling the Road Safety Force (RSF) a life-saving force, Mann said hundreds of lives have been saved since its inception.

He said when he was a member of Parliament, data indicated that more than 5,000 lives were lost annually in road accidents in Punjab.

The formation of the RSF has led to a 48 per cent reduction in such deaths, setting an example for other states as well, he said, adding that the force consists of specially recruited and trained personnel, including women, and is equipped with 144 modern vehicles.