CM Mann meets DCs, reviews implementation of schemes

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday held a high level meeting with the Deputy Commissioners from all the districts to review the implementation of the various citizen centric schemes in the state.

Chairing a meeting with Deputy Commissioners here at the Punjab Bhawan, the chief minister expressed satisfaction over the fact that most of the districts were performing well in implementing the door-to-door scheme in the state. He said that this ambitious scheme aims at providing 43 citizen centric services to the people at their doorsteps. CM Mann further asked the Deputy Commissioner to make sure that the scheme is implemented with missionary zeal to benefit the people.

CM Mann said that 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics are functional in the state and around 98 lakh patients have so far taken benefit from these clinics. He said that medicines worth Rs 40.50 crore have been provided free to patients along with lab tests worth Rs 5.77 crore that have been done free. CM Mann said that 150 new clinics will be dedicated soon to the people of the state for which all the arrangements have been made adding he asked the Deputy Commissioners to make regular checkings in the clinics across the state. He also said that the state government has also launched Farishtay scheme for Road side trauma victims as per which treatment will be provided free of cost at the nearest empanelled hospital.