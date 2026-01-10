CM Mann gives Rs 90 crore infrastructure boost to Bathinda

BATHINDA: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced a major infrastructure push worth around Rs 90 crore for Bathinda by dedicating the reconstructed Multania Railway Over Bridge to the public and approving a new Railway Over Bridge at Janta Nagar, with both projects aimed at easing the city’s long-standing traffic congestion. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Multania ROB, Mann welcomed residents and said Bathinda, as a key railway junction in Punjab, has multiple railway lines running through it, dividing the city into several parts and creating persistent traffic bottlenecks.

He said the Multania bridge, built over the Ambala, Delhi, Sirsa and Bikaner railway lines, plays a vital role in reconnecting these divided areas of the city. Mann noted that the earlier bridge, nearly 35 years old, had become unfit for current traffic requirements due to its narrow 23-foot carriageway and inadequate service road width. This, he said, caused severe inconvenience to school vans, traders, ambulances and heavy vehicles, underlining the need for the upgraded infrastructure.