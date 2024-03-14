CM Mann asks police officers to gear up to conduct free, fair, and peaceful polls

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday asked the Police officers to gear up to ensure free, fair, and peaceful conduct of the ensuing general elections.

The Chief Minister, while chairing a meeting with the top brass of the Police along with Inspector Generals, Commissioners of Police, and Senior Superintendent of Police, said that the smooth and hassle-free conduct of these polls is imperative so that the people can exercise their franchise freely. He said that elections are a celebration of democracy and every effort must be made to ensure that people participate in these polls without any fear. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the Police authorities must make elaborate arrangements for this purpose and no stone should be left unturned for this noble cause.

The Chief Minister also asked the Police officers to coordinate with all the major stakeholders including the political parties for peaceful conduct of these polls. He said that a sense of security and safety must prevail amongst these political parties so that they can take part in these elections enthusiastically. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the Constitution of India stipulates equal opportunity for all the political parties to take part in elections and it should be adhered to by all means.