Centre suffering from ‘anti-Punjab’ syndrome, says Arvind Kejriwal

: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the Centre is suffering from “anti-Punjab” syndrome and asked the people to punish it in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

He also appealed to the people of Punjab to make his party victorious on all 13 seats.

Kejriwal took on the Centre for allegedly rejecting Punjab’s tableau for the Republic Day parade, saying it was humiliation of Punjabis and added that the martyrs of the state do not need an “NOC” (no-objection certificate) from the Centre for their supreme sacrifices.

The Centre is suffering from anti-Punjab syndrome due to which they need to be taught a lesson, he said, and slammed the Union government for creating “obstacles” in the smooth functioning of the non-BJP ruled states. This is “high-handedness” of the Centre, he added.

The Delhi chief minister was addressing a gathering here. Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had detailed deliberations with the industrialists and traders during ‘Sarkar Vyapaar Milni’ programme here.

Addressing a gathering later, Mann reiterated that the first of its kind initiative in the form of these ‘milnis’ (meetings) is aimed at ensuring the well-being of the trading community.

He said this is a step forward for restoring the pristine glory of the state by giving fillip to its economic development.

Mann said the industry and trade is the backbone of the economy of every state due to which it must be given an impetus. Kejriwal appealed to the people to make AAP candidates victorious in the Lok Sabha polls, saying it would strengthen Mann’s hands too.

Earlier, at another event during inauguration of a school of eminence here, Kejriwal had targeted the Centre and said, “You are seeing how the Centre is hassling us. In Delhi, I am tackling that. But in Punjab, Mann is fighting with BJP, Centre and with the Governor.