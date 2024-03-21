Centre seeks report from Punjab on IVF treatment of Moosewala’s mother

The Union Health Ministry has requested a comprehensive report from the Punjab government regarding the In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) procedure undergone by Charan Kaur, mother of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, resulting in her giving birth at the age of 58.

The ministry has raised concerns about Kaur’s age, as the legal age range for a woman to receive Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services is 21 to 50 years.

Charan Kaur and her husband Balkaur Singh welcomed a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district. The couple had chosen the IVF method for conception.

In its request for a report from the Punjab government, the ministry cited a media article that reported Kaur receiving IVF treatment at 58.

The ministry’s communication, sent on March 14, referenced Section 21(g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, which stipulates the age limit for a woman availing ART services as between 21-50 years.

Balkaur Singh (60), Sidhu Moosewala’s father, expressed his grievances against the Punjab government in an Instagram post on Tuesday, accusing them of causing distress following the birth of his second son. In a video clip, Singh shared: “Two days ago, we were blessed with our Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moosewala) back, thanks to ‘Waheguru’ and your prayers.”

He added: “However, I have been facing harassment from the administration since morning. They are demanding the baby’s documents and asking numerous questions, compelling me to prove the legality of this child.”

He also requested the government, “particularly CM ‘saab’ (Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann), let the treatment be completed.”

“I hail from this place and will come wherever you call me,” Singh said. “As I am in pain, I want to tell you in strong words that you have a habit of taking u-turns. Your advisors give you such advice ... I am not among those who take u-turns,” Singh said.

Singh asserted that he did not violate any law and stated: “If I have done so (violated the law) then send me behind bars, lodge an FIR against me, put me in jail and then carry out an investigation. I will provide all the legal documents.”

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh clarified that it was the

Central government that had written to the state government, reflecting its “poor mindset”, and assured that the AAP-led Punjab government did not harass the family.

The AAP’s Punjab unit posted on social media, stating that the BJP-led central government had sought a report from the Punjab government regarding the IVF treatment of Charan Kaur, Sidhu Moosewala’s late mother.

Meanwhile, the Congress’ Punjab chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, criticised the state government for troubling Moosewala’s father with legal obstacles.

The Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, and Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Bikram Singh Majithia, both condemned the state and Central governments for “harassing” Moosewala’s parents.