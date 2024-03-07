Budget 2024-2025 will act as a catalyst for carving progressive Punjab, says CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday envisioned that the Budget 2024-25 will act as a catalyst for carving out a progressive, prosperous and vibrant Punjab.

Taking part in discussions on Budget 2024-25 at the floor of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister said that the budget presented on Tuesday was the best ever budget of the state.

He said that in healthy democracy the suggestions and ideas of the elected representatives are always welcomed but undue criticism just to attract the attention of the media is unfortunate. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the budget is not only a booklet but it reflects the commitment of the state government about the welfare of the people and growth of Punjab.

Addressing the audience, the Chief Minister emphasized that the state’s progress and prosperity are encapsulated in its roadmap, rather than mere statistics. He urged people to engage in healthy politics, stressing the vital role of youth in India’s transformation. Bhagwant Singh Mann credited Arvind Kejriwal for reshaping politics by prioritizing the common man’s concerns over divisive agendas.

Mann advocated for manifestos to be legally binding, preventing political deception. He criticized the misuse of anti-defection laws and accused the Union government of replicating Kejriwal’s vision.

The Chief Minister praised Kejriwal for introducing value-based politics, contrasting it with divisive tactics.

Mann lauded the state’s job creation, with over 40,000 positions filled and plans for 2487 more. He criticized opposition theatrics, emphasizing governance and fiscal gains. Expressing dismay over central actions, he defended constitutional values and grassroots governance. Initiatives like “Sarkaar Aapke Dwaar” and “Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra” were highlighted, along with the acquisition of Goindwal power plant.

Mann assured farmer support and education investment for prosperity. He pledged a tax-free budget, prioritizing Punjab’s transformation through inclusive governance and education.