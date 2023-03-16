BIS celebrates World Consumer Rights Day

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chandigarh in association with the Department of Food Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Chandigarh, UT celebrated the World Consumer Rights Day “Jago Grahak Jago” and “Manak Mahotsava” event at Hotel Shivalik View Hotel, Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Deepak Aggarwal, Senior Director and Head of Chandigarh Branch Office of BIS welcomed the participants and apprised them about the programme objectives and importance of Manak Mahotsav.

Rajeev P, Deputy Director General (North) asked the participants to actively participate in the various activities being undertaken by the Bureau of Indian Standards under Manak Mahotsav and explained to them about various BIS activities, features of BIS Care App, products under mandatory certification and consumer focus standards. He also apprised them of various features of the BIS Care App to check the genuineness of the ISI Mark, Hallmark and Registration Mark.

Manoj Khosla, Joint Commissioner FSSAI, highlighted the significance of Consumer Awareness & Empowerment in the Food and Beverages Sector.

In the Technical session, Ajay Maurya, Sc.D, delivered a lecture on ‘BIS –Empowering Consumers through Digitalisation’.

The participants appreciated the program organised by the Bureau and described it as beneficial.