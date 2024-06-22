Bhagat Kabir Dham to conduct research into life of 15th-century mystic, says Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced to set up Bhagat Kabir Dham for conducting extensive research into the life and philosophy of Sant Kabir, the doyen of the Bhakti movement.

Addressing a gathering during a state-level function to mark the 626th "parkash utsav" of Sant Kabir, Mann said the 15th-century mystic poet and saint had shown people the way of life and added that this 'dham' will be pivotal for research into his life. The life and philosophy of the great mystic poet has always inspired the people towards rightful living, the chief minister said. People should follow the footsteps of Bhagat Kabir for carving out a progressive, prosperous and harmonious society, he added.

"The need of the hour is that unity, communal brotherhood and peace should be maintained by following the ideals of Bhagat Kabir," Mann said. Exhorting the people to follow Bhagat Kabir's teachings, the chief minister said it is the need of the hour to carve out an egalitarian society, rising above the parochial considerations of caste, colour, creed and religion.

"The life and teachings of Bhagat Kabir preached the eternal message of love, peace and harmony contained in his 'bani', which is part of the Guru Granth Sahib," he said. Though Bhagat Kabir's early life was spent in a Muslim family, he was strongly influenced by the Hindu saint Ramananda, who had a deep impact on his writings during the Bhakti movement, Mann said. Urging people to emulate the ideals of the great saint, the senior AAP leader said it can play an important role in building a harmonious and progressive society.

The chief minister also said the state government is making concerted efforts for rejuvenating its health and education systems. As of now, sending a child to government schools is a compulsion for the common people. But, within six months, it will be their wish to send their children to government schools, he said. Schools of Eminence have been set up across the state to impart quality education and the health system is being upgraded in a similar manner, Mann said.

He also lashed out at his political rivals, saying previous dispensations deprived people of quality education and health services to ensure that they did not progress. They just wanted the children of poor families to remain at their mercy, the AAP leader alleged. On the contrary, Mann said his focus is on empowering the poor students by assuring quality education to them. The result is in front of everyone after 158 students from government schools for the first time cleared the coveted JEE, he said.

This is just the beginning as more such results will be visible in the coming days for which the government is making strenuous efforts, he further said. The state government is opening eight centres for training students preparing for competitive exams, Mann said. The chief minister also attacked the opposition parties, saying their leaders do not miss a chance to target him because of his pro-Punjab and development-oriented stances. Their criticism is irrational and based on their whims, Mann said and added that it will not deter him from performing his duty.