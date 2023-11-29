Beant Singh assassin Jagtar Singh Tara gets in-custody parole to attend neice’s marriage

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday granted in-custody parole to Jagtar Singh Tara, convicted for assassination of former Chief Minister Punjab Beant Singh, to attend his niece’s marriage.

The marriage of his niece is to be held on December 3. Allowing the parole a Division Bench comprising Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Kirti Singh said, “It is true that the petitioner has been convicted and sentenced to undergo imprisonment for the remainder of his life but it would be appropriate if the petitioner is permitted to discharge his familial obligation to attend marriage of his niece and perform ceremonies in connection therewith.”

Jagtar Singh Tara was thus granted 'in custody parole' and permitted to attend the marriage of his niece from 11.00 am to 01.00 pm on December 3, 2023.

Seeking in custody parole on the grounds of the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary) Release Act, 1962, the counsel for the petitioner advocate Navkiran Singh submitted that the petitioner had earlier been granted 'in custody parole' to attend the bhog ceremony of his brother-Jaswinder Singh in April, 2023 and did not misuse its concession. The marriage of the niece of the petitioner, who is the daughter of his late brother- Jaswinder Singh, is to take place on at Venue Hotel, Grand Orchard, Ropar-Kurali Road; the Anand Karaj ceremony will be performed at Gurdwara Sahib village Mughal Majri, Rupnagar between 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and therefore, it is necessary for the petitioner to be present at the marriage and to perform ceremonies as a father to the bride.