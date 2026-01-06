Anti-Narcotics Task Force, BSF seize 19.980 kg heroin in trans-border smuggling bust, 4 arrested

Chandigarh: In a major crackdown on trans-border smuggling, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force along with with the Border Security Force recovered nearly 20 kg heroin and apprehended four accused, including the key operative managing the supply chain. Punjab Police Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday that preliminary investigation reveals that the key operative is linked to Pakistan-based handlers and was coordinating the delivery and distribution of drug consignments across the region. "An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act, and the investigation is underway to identify cross-border handlers, trace supply routes, and dismantle the entire network," the DGP said in a post on X.