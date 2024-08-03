Amit Shah to inaugurate 24x7 Manimajra water supply project in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 24x7 Manimajra water supply project here on Sunday, officials said. Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will also be present on this occasion. Set up at a cost of Rs 75 crore, the project will benefit over one lakh residents in Manimajra including those living in Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Enclave, Indira Colony and Shastri Nagar, the officials said.

Under the Smart City mission, this project is aimed at avoiding wastage of water by minimising its storage through continuous high-pressure supply. The other objectives of the project include water resource augmentation through leakage reduction, smart metering, limited dependence on groundwater and monitoring of energy consumption. A total of 22 km water supply pipeline has been laid for this project. Two underground water reservoirs, each having capacity of two million gallons per day, have been set up, they said.