3,000 more posts of Anganwadi workers to be created, says Punjab CM Mann

Barnala: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government will create 3,000 new posts for Anganwadi workers in the state. Addressing a gathering during a state-level function to mark the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan' here, Mann said the state government has already started the process in this regard and soon recruitment for these posts will be started. This is a step forward towards empowering women by opening new avenues of employment for them, he said. Mann further said the state government is also actively and sympathetically considering the genuine demands of ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers. He said the state government is making concerted efforts for women's empowerment.

Six districts of the state are having female officers as Senior Superintendent of Police and eight districts have women Deputy Commissioners, he informed. Mann, according to an official release, said concerted efforts are being made for the welfare of the girls in the state and these initiatives are producing desired results. Required amendments are being made in the rules for changing physical criteria for recruitment of women in the firefighting department, he said. The chief minister said that none of the previous governments had bothered to change these rules because they were least bothered about people and their problems, adding Punjab will be the first state in the country to recruit women as firefighting staff. On his government's other initiatives, Mann said the state government has launched the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, a dedicated 'Sadak Surakhya Force' to ensure enhanced security and to save precious lives on the state and national highways.

The newly recruited 1,597 personnel, including women, are acting as the backbone of this force and have been provided with the latest, fully equipped 144 vehicles, he said. Since its launch in February this year, this force has saved around 1,300 lives in road accidents, besides returning valuables and money of people worth Rs 90 lakh, who get injured during road accidents. Mann said the force has been deployed all along 4,200 km of highways, prone to traffic accidents, in addition to patrolling in the assigned areas, they act as a deterrent for traffic violations and more. The state government has so far handed appointment letters to more than 44,700 youth in various departments, said Mann. The chief minister said this recruitment has been purely done on merit by adopting a completely transparent process.

This has increased the faith of youth in working for the state government due to which they have shunned the idea of moving abroad and are preparing for government jobs here, he added. Extending warm greetings to all Punjabis across the globe on the auspicious occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Mann said this festival celebrates the sacred bond of love, care and protection between brothers and sisters. He exhorted the people to celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with full fervour and gaiety. May this festival bring peace, love and amity in the society, said Mann.