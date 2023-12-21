20K agri-pumps to be solarised in Punjab, says Aman Arora

In a bid to ensure optimum utilisation of the natural solar energy and decarbonise the agriculture sector as envisioned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab government is all set to solarise as many as 20,000 agriculture pumps across the state, revealed Aman Arora, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Sources, Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting to review the ongoing projects of the department here at his office, Aman Arora directed the department officials that solarisation of agri-pump sets should be ensured in transparent and fair manner, besides, ensuring the solar pumps should be allotted for sprinkle and drip irrigation in dark zones to save the precious water. He also asked the officials to expedite the execution to equip the state government buildings with Solar Photovoltaic (PV) panels as Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann led Punjab government is striving hard to decarbonise the power sector and Solar PV has become the most preferred source of renewable power, due to the various benefits that it offers. He also reviewed the status of CBG projects.

CEO Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) Dr. Amarpal Singh apprised that as many as 436 government buildings have been identified to install Solar PV panels on the rooftop of government buildings and 70 buildings will soon be equipped with solar PV panels in the first phase. He also shared progress and the current status of other ongoing projects. Aman Arora also asked officials of Horticulture and Water & Soil Conservation departments to synchronise their ongoing schemes with upcoming solarisation of agri-pumps project to reach out the target beneficiaries.