Transport made easy

Buses: The West Bengal Transport Department has unveiled special ‘Puja Parikrama’ packages. This year, 45 buses will be dedicated to the tour. Night services will be available from Kolkata, connecting Howrah and Barasat on Puja days. Special shopping services to popular markets such as Gariahat and New Market were made operational.

Kolkata Metro: Kolkata Metro Railway announced night-long services between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash (New Garia) on October 10-11, running until 4 am. Additionally, from October 7-9 and on October 12, Metro services will operate until midnight. Metro services on Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch will run until 9.54 pm from October 7-9 and until 1.45 am on October 10-11. Moreover, travellers from Salt Lake Sector V can reach Sealdah via another stretch of the Green Line. This route also allows access to famous pujas in Salt Lake with the FD Block Durga Puja accessible from City Centre Metro Station and AK, BJ and AJ block Puja accessible from Karunamoyee station. The Saltlake Sector V-Sealdah stretch will have services available from October 7 to 11, but there will be no services on October 12.

Trains: Eastern Railway introduced 20 pairs of special trains. These trains will collectively generate a total of 4 lakh berths. The special trains will depart from key stations such as Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Asansol, Bhagalpur, and Malda Town, and will travel to major destinations including Khatipura, Udhna, Vadodara, Digha, Puri, Jaynagar, Patna, New Jalpaiguri, Lucknow, Haridwar, Gorakhpur, Secunderabad, Pune, New Delhi, Raxaul, and Anand Vihar.

Vehicular movement: Restrictions have been imposed on movement of vehicles till October 12. During the said tenure, about 27 roads in North Kolkata, 25 in Central, 26 in South and South East Kolkata along with 16 in South Suburban Kolkata and 16 in South West Kolkata will have no entry except the property line vehicles. Vehicular traffic on 172 thoroughfares across the city will be regulated during the puja days. Police also advised citizens to follow traffic notifications on its Facebook page and website to plan their journey.