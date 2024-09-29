Of festivals new adventures & memories

For 32-year-old financial consultant Arijit Chakraborty, getting a four-day break is as rare as seeing a shooting star. So, when he finally got one during Durga Puja, he knew just what he wanted — a family trip to Varkala. Meanwhile, Kakali Chakraborty and her husband of 30 years, Manik, will be heading to Shimla. With their children grown up and busy in their own lives, the couple wanted to escape the crowds and chaos of Kolkata during Puja and enjoy some quiet time together in the hills.



As the kaash phool sways in the breeze, clouds resembling scoops of ice cream float in the blue sky, and all dive into frantic home cleaning, we know Durga Puja has arrived. Puja means homecoming, marking the return of Goddess Durga to her parents’ home on earth with her children. Like her, many Bengalis travel back to their roots, from near and far, to reunite with family and friends. These five days offer fresh air, recharging the soul for the busy year ahead. While for some, Durga Puja is synonymous with Kolkata—pandal hopping, gorging on authentic Bengali dishes, and endless adda with loved ones—others prefer to pack their bags and set off on a getaway, either solo or with family.

Take, for example, Ritwick Mitra. Ever since he can remember, he hasn’t spent Durga Puja in Kolkata. “My dad had a transferable job, so we never stayed in one place. Whenever I get a holiday, I like to travel. I used to go solo, but now I travel with my wife and child,” he smiled.

As always, North Bengal remains a top choice for travellers from Kolkata. While popular spots in the region attract visitors year-round, the crowds increase during Puja. Darjeeling is a perennial favourite, followed closely by Dooars. Recently, offbeat destinations around North Bengal such as Ahaldara, Tabakoshi, Pabong, Fikkalaygaon, Jorepokhri, Chatakpur, Dawaipani, Manebhanjan, Takdah, Tinchuley, Raidak, and Rongo have won the hearts of Kolkatans with their stunning landscapes, breathtaking views of Mt. Kanchenjunga, tea gardens, and tranquil village lifestyles. In fact, Ritwick is heading to Jorepokhri this Saptami, where he has booked a homestay in the quaint hamlet.

Indians are constantly seeking travel opportunities, and the week-long festive season offers the perfect excuse to pack their bags and explore. Travellers are booking trips across the country from the sun-soaked beaches of Goa to the serene backwaters of Kerala, the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, the pristine shores of the Andamans, the majestic sand dunes and palaces of Rajasthan, and the natural marvels of Meghalaya.

“People are eager to travel during the festive season, which begins in October and continues through December. We refer to it as the ‘global holiday’ season because everyone in the family is in a festive mood. Kolkata’s affection for the hills, especially Darjeeling, is well known, leading to plenty of interest in that area, as well as in many places around North Bengal. Closer to home, Sikkim and the Northeast, particularly Meghalaya, see a lot of visitors during Puja. Kashmir has always been a favourite destination to travel during the festive season. And, of course, we have the evergreen sectors of Rajasthan, Kerala and Goa. During Navratri, many also prefer to visit Vaishno Devi,” said Anil Punjabi, Travel Agents Federation of India, national committee member, representing East India.

Santhosh Kanna S, Senior Vice President, Thomas Cook India Ltd, believes Indians mostly prefer to take two long family holidays each year — one during the summer and another during the festive season. “During Durga Puja, Kolkatans like to travel to Kashmir, the Northeast, and the Andamans,” he said.

In recent years, Indians have increasingly turned their sights to international travel during the festive season. Dubai, Thailand, and Singapore remain top choices, but the past two years have also seen a growing interest in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Europe has also become a favoured destination for many Indian tourists during this time.

“Middle Eastern countries like Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, along with Southeast Asian nations such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, are hot favourites and continue to attract travellers during Durga Puja. We’ve seen significant traffic to destinations like Egypt, which has gained popularity among Bengalis and the Eastern market of India, making it one of the top travel spots during this festive period,” said Santhosh. He also highlighted that offbeat destinations like Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkey are gaining traction among Indian travellers seeking budget-friendly holiday options during the festive season. Meanwhile, Punjabi informed how Europe continues to remain a top seller. “Australia is also very popular for Durga Puja travel,” said Punjabi.

Religious and spiritual tourism has grown considerably in India over the years, with the festive season drawing large crowds to sacred sites like Ayodhya, Kedarnath, Golden Temple in Amritsar, Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu, Tirumala's Balaji temple, and Varanasi. The spiritual tourism sector is expected to grow, accounting for a 30% market share in the country’s travel and tourism industry. The Char Dham Yatra remains a particularly popular pilgrimage.

“After the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, tourism in Ayodhya has surged. Varanasi and Allahabad have always attracted visitors, while Tamil Nadu is renowned for its rich temple culture, drawing many travellers from Kolkata. In recent years, there has also been an increase in interest in the temples of Madhya Pradesh, especially Ujjain,” shared Santhosh.

WEEKEND ESCAPE

Bibash Nandy, 44, is traveling from Bengaluru to Kolkata during Puja. After spending three days in the city enjoying pandal hopping, he plans to head to a luxurious resort in Taki, just a two-hour drive from Kolkata, to experience the immersion. “I thought why not spend two days at a resort with my family during Puja? Sure, we had to pay triple the usual rate to book the rooms, but I wanted some quiet time away from the crowd,” he smiled.

Like Bibash, many Kolkatans look for nearby resorts to escape the hustle and bustle of the festivities. The Sundarbans remains a top favourite, with resorts booked months in advance. The same goes for popular seaside destinations like Bakkhali, Mandarmani, and Digha. Tourists from Kolkata also enjoy spending a day or two in Santiniketan to experience local celebrations. Purulia and Jhargram are highly sought after for their rustic charm and hilly terrain, as well as their village Puja traditions.

In fact, all resorts around Kolkata are booked well in advance. “These days, all resorts around Kolkata fill up quickly on weekends, and especially during Puja, prices soar astronomically. Yet, Kolkatans still prefer to book these getaways. A short drive, a nice pool, spacious rooms, and good food make these weekend destinations popular during Puja,” Punjabi said.

ALL ROADS LEAD TO KOLKATA

Kolkata has always attracted a large number of tourists, especially NRIs and foreigners, during Durga Puja. This trend gained momentum after UNESCO recognised Durga Puja as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in December 2021. This year, interest remains strong, but travel agents are concerned about a possible decline in tourist visits, particularly following the RG Kar Hospital incident. While some tourists have cancelled their plans, others are taking a wait-and-see approach.

Punjabi informed that the West Bengal government is working diligently to make Durga Puja a hassle-free experience for the tourists as always. “Kolkata sees a lot of international tourists during Puja, who bring in foreign currency, book accommodations, and embark on trips. Most of them stay in India until Christmas. However, we assure them that Bengal remains a safe travel destination, and we are hopeful that tourism will rebound. The government is working hard to ensure justice for the heinous crime,” he said.

Meanwhile, Santhosh pointed out that most international bookings occur in May and June. Foreign tourists planning to visit India, especially Kolkata, for Durga Puja often make their reservations months in advance. “From that perspective, we haven’t seen a major impact from the recent events in Kolkata. Holiday bookings typically begin around May or June, and about 80% of business is secured during June and July,” he added.

FESTIVE SPECIAL TRAINS

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), East Zone, has launched a range of rail tour packages with confirmed train reservations for Durga Puja and winter vacation seasons. These packages offer a hassle-free travel experience, including accommodation, meals, and transport. IRCTC has created 10 different tour packages with catchy names like ‘Matarani Darshan with Patnitop,’ ‘Jannat E-Kashmir with Vaishno Devi,’ ‘Exotic Sikkim,’ ‘Evergreen Himachal,’ and ‘Darshan Jammu-Vaishno Devi-Patnitop.’ These packages cover various destinations, including Jammu, Puri, Chennai, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Haridwar, Nainital, Sonmarg, Pahalgam, and several spots in North Bengal and Sikkim.

