LONDON DIARIES

Every year since 1963, all the Bengalis of Camden become thrilled on Mahalaya with the arrival of Goddess Durga at the Swiss Cottage Library in London. Even during the darkest period of Covid-19, the Bengalis of Camden celebrated Puja. Camden’s Durga Puja Mandap has always been in the headlines for its magnificence. Due to the nobility of industrialist Lakshmi Mittal’s Puja, the media from both the country and abroad rush to London. In its 61st year, the theme is ‘Ghore Fera.’ Mittal has arranged a special airplane this year so that Goddess Durga can fly from the narrow alleys of Kumartuli in Kolkata to the Camden mandap.



Meanwhile, this year’s Durgotsav in Edinburgh, organised by the Scottish Association of Bengali Arts and Sanskritik Heritage (SABASH), is in its 11th year. The festival will bring together Bengalis from diverse backgrounds, including those from Bangladesh, as well as non-Bengalis and locals. The theme of this year’s Puja, ‘Books, Arts, and Culture of Bengal over a Thousand Years,’ highlights the deep-rooted cultural traditions of the region. The Scottish Bengali diaspora plays a crucial role in preserving and promoting these traditions, ensuring they continue to thrive in a foreign land.

Essex Durga Puja 2024 is in its ninth year of celebration, and the idol has been crafted by Padma Shri sculptor Sanatan Rudra Pal. The pandal features intricate decorations and photographic displays of the iconic Howrah Bridge, Dakshineswar Kali Temple, and New Market — landmarks of Kolkata. The pandal also includes photographs of Kamakhya Temple in Assam, Meenakshi Temple of South India, and others to showcase the diversity of India. Here, the next generation actively participates in Puja rituals. Also, Essex Indians conduct a Puja Parikrama Tour of Greater London with 60 participants, covering eight Pujas in London namely Adda Slough, Aadi Shakti West Drayton, Ealing LSU BHF, Harrow Panchamukhee, Harrow Zoroastrian, BCA Woodford Green, Fairlop and Essex Indians.