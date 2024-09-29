Flavours of Durga Puja
Durga Puja is as much about the soulful rhythm of dhak beats as it is about the joy of serving bhog and indulging in endless adda over sumptuous meals
If you’re worried about your diet during Durga Puja, you’re missing out on all the ‘culinary fun’. What’s Durga Puja without starting your culinary journey with appetizers like luchi and cholar dal, digging into kosha mangsho with basanti pulao, enjoying the richness of golda chingri or maacher kalia, and finishing it off with an array of Bengali desserts, including the rosogolla? This Durga Puja, Millennium Post takes you on a gastronomic adventure, highlighting the best places in Kolkata where you can take your friends and family to eat, pray, and dine before and after pandal hopping.
EDEN PAVILION, ITC SONAR
When: Oct 9 – 13 | 1pm - 4 pm; 7 pm - 11.30 pm
What’s on offer: Paneer Paturi, Mangsher Chop, Aar Macher Dak Bunglow, Kolkata Biriyani, Kosha Mangsho, Mihidana, Rosogolla
Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,499 + taxes per guest for buffet
DUM PUKHT, ITC SONAR
When: Oct 9 – 13 | 12.30 pm – 4 pm;
7 pm - 11.30pm | A La Carte
What’s on offer: Dudiya Kebab, Jhinga Dum Nisha, Dal Dum Pukht, Murgh Rizala, Subz Miloni, Shahi Nehari, Dum Pukht Biryani, Warqi Paratha
Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,000 + taxes per person
HYATT CENTRIC BALLYGUNGE KOLKATA
When: Oct 8-13 | Lunch buffet: 12.30 pm - 4 pm; Dinner buffet: 7 pm -11.30 pm; Midnight buffet: 12 am - 3 am
What’s on offer: Basanti Pulao, Kosha Mangsho, Kolkata Biriyani, Bhapa Maach, Maacher Paturi, Roast chicken with root vegetable, Bhaja (Mourola, Amudi, Bhola)
Pocket pinch: Lunch buffet: Rs 2,099 + taxes per person; Dinner buffet: Rs- 2,299 + taxes per person; Midnight buffet: Rs 1,249 + taxes per person
SONAR MAHABHOJ PALA, ITC SONAR
When: Oct 10-12 | 1pm - 4 pm; 7 pm - 11.30 pm
What’s on offer: Luchi, Cholar Dal, Chhanar Dalna, Mangsher Chop, Niramish Mangsho, Kosha Mangsho, Murg Musallam, Murg Tikka, Giant Prawn Curry, Bhetki Paturi, Gondhoraj Fish Tikka, Rosogolla, Sandesh Platter
Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,999 + taxes per person.
PESHAWRI, ITC SONAR
When: Oct 9-13 | 12.30 pm - 4pm; 7pm - 11.30pm
What’s on offer: Dal Bukhara, Sikandari Raan, Tandoori Aloo, Tandoori Phool, Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Pomfret, Tandoori Lobster, Naan Bukhara
Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,000 + taxes per person (A La Carte)
DARJEELING LOUNGE, ITC ROYAL BENGAL
When: Oct 9-13 | 24X7
What’s on offer: Kasundi Prawns, Korean Chicken Bowls, Kolkata Grilled Fish, Slow Braised Lamb Shanks, Chingri Malai Curry, Native Berry Basque Cheesecake, Mezze Platter, Mozzarella Caprese, Tandoori Paneer Tikka, Baked Potato Spudz with Roast Pepper Relish
Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,000 + taxes per person (A La Carte)
PAN ASIAN, ITC SONAR
When: Oct 9-13 | 12.30 pm - 4 pm; 7 pm - 11.30pm
What’s on offer: Sushi, Dimsum, Prawn Yakitori,
Thai Chicken Satay, Kung Kratium, Fish Mashaman Curry, Mapo Dofu
Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,000 + taxes per person (A La Carte)
JW MARRIOTT KOLKATA
When: Oct 9-13 | JW Kitchen (buffet): (12.30 pm - 4.30 pm; 7 pm - 2 am), Midnight buffet (11.30 pm - 2 am); Mahabhoj (buffet): Oct 10-13, Lunch (12.30 pm - 4.30 pm); Infinity Pool Bar: Oct 9-13, 11 am - 12 am; Vintage Asia: Oct 9-13, Lunch (12.30 pm - 4.30 pm), Dinner (7 pm - 2 am); 2:59 The Bar: Oct 9-13, 9 am - 3 am; Gold Night Club: Oct 9-13, 9 pm - 5 am
What’s on offer: Extensive lunch, dinner, and midnight buffets, including local delicacies and international cuisines at JW Kitchen. Mahabhoj outlet will focus on traditional Indian flavours. Infinity- Pool Bar, Vintage Asia, 2:59 The Bar, and the Gold Night Club - will all host special celebrations.
Pocket pinch: JW Kitchen lunch/dinner buffet: Rs 2,626+ taxes per person; Midnight buffet: Rs 1,525+ taxes per person; Mahabhoj buffet: Rs 2,250+ taxes per person (lunch)
ROSEWOOD HALL, THE PARK HOTEL
When: Pujo Maha Bhoj, Oct 10-13 (only lunch) | 12.30 – 3.30pm
What’s on offer: Kacha Aamer Sherbet, Kasturi Murgh Tikka, Fish Chop, Sorshe Kacha Lonka Vetki, Sutanutir Chingri Malai Curry, Doi Katla, Dhakai Kosha Mangsho, Tangra Style Chilli Chicken, Vegetable Noodles, Fried Rice and Assorted Vegetables, Lal Mishti Doi, Chenar Jalebi, Payesh, Rosogolla
Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,499 + taxes per person
THE BRIDGE, THE PARK HOTEL
When: Oct 9-13 | Lunch: 12.30 pm-3.30 pm; Dinner: 7.30 pm- 11.30 pm
What’s on offer: Live grills, Street Chaat station, Chingri Bhetki Chop, Sutanutir Chingri Malai Curry, Bhetki Machher Butter Fry, Rui Rezala, Bhuna Khasir Pani Fry, Mete Chorchori, Matar Sutti Pulao, Luchi and Paratha, Baked Chocolate Cheese Cake, Swiss roll, Brownies
Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,699 + taxes per person
KEBAB-E-QUE, THE ASTOR
When: Oct 7-12 | Lunch: 12.30 pm – 4 pm; Dinner: 7 pm -12 am
What’s on offer: Mutton Bhaja Masala Seekh, Shorshe Kancha Lonka Bhetki, Gol Barir Kosha Mangsho, and Nalen Gurer Ice Cream
Pocket pinch: Rs 1,699 per person (all inclusive)
THE ROYAL BENGAL ROOM
When: Oct 9-13
What’s on offer: The Royal Bengal Bhuri Bhoj includes Royal Bengal Fry Fish, Macher Matha Diye Murighonto, Bardhamaner Sita Bhog, and more sumptuous spread
Pocket pinch: Rs 1,249 per person (all inclusive)
THE LALIT GREAT EASTERN, KOLKATA
When: Pujo Special Buffet: Lunch (1pm-4pm) and Dinner (8 pm-12 am); Pujo Midnight Supper: 1 am -3 am
What’s on offer: Both Pujo Special Buffet and Pujo Midnight Supper feature an exquisite selection of regional cuisine from East and West Bengal.
Pocket pinch: Pujo special Buffet: Rs 2,299 + taxes per person; Pujo Midnight Supper: Rs 1,200 + taxes per person