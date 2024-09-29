Flavours of Durga Puja

If you’re worried about your diet during Durga Puja, you’re missing out on all the ‘culinary fun’. What’s Durga Puja without starting your culinary journey with appetizers like luchi and cholar dal, digging into kosha mangsho with basanti pulao, enjoying the richness of golda chingri or maacher kalia, and finishing it off with an array of Bengali desserts, including the rosogolla? This Durga Puja, Millennium Post takes you on a gastronomic adventure, highlighting the best places in Kolkata where you can take your friends and family to eat, pray, and dine before and after pandal hopping.

EDEN PAVILION, ITC SONAR

When: Oct 9 – 13 | 1pm - 4 pm; 7 pm - 11.30 pm

What’s on offer: Paneer Paturi, Mangsher Chop, Aar Macher Dak Bunglow, Kolkata Biriyani, Kosha Mangsho, Mihidana, Rosogolla

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,499 + taxes per guest for buffet





DUM PUKHT, ITC SONAR

When: Oct 9 – 13 | 12.30 pm – 4 pm;

7 pm - 11.30pm | A La Carte

What’s on offer: Dudiya Kebab, Jhinga Dum Nisha, Dal Dum Pukht, Murgh Rizala, Subz Miloni, Shahi Nehari, Dum Pukht Biryani, Warqi Paratha

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,000 + taxes per person





HYATT CENTRIC BALLYGUNGE KOLKATA

When: Oct 8-13 | Lunch buffet: 12.30 pm - 4 pm; Dinner buffet: 7 pm -11.30 pm; Midnight buffet: 12 am - 3 am

What’s on offer: Basanti Pulao, Kosha Mangsho, Kolkata Biriyani, Bhapa Maach, Maacher Paturi, Roast chicken with root vegetable, Bhaja (Mourola, Amudi, Bhola)

Pocket pinch: Lunch buffet: Rs 2,099 + taxes per person; Dinner buffet: Rs- 2,299 + taxes per person; Midnight buffet: Rs 1,249 + taxes per person





SONAR MAHABHOJ PALA, ITC SONAR

When: Oct 10-12 | 1pm - 4 pm; 7 pm - 11.30 pm

What’s on offer: Luchi, Cholar Dal, Chhanar Dalna, Mangsher Chop, Niramish Mangsho, Kosha Mangsho, Murg Musallam, Murg Tikka, Giant Prawn Curry, Bhetki Paturi, Gondhoraj Fish Tikka, Rosogolla, Sandesh Platter

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,999 + taxes per person.





PESHAWRI, ITC SONAR

When: Oct 9-13 | 12.30 pm - 4pm; 7pm - 11.30pm

What’s on offer: Dal Bukhara, Sikandari Raan, Tandoori Aloo, Tandoori Phool, Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Pomfret, Tandoori Lobster, Naan Bukhara

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,000 + taxes per person (A La Carte)





DARJEELING LOUNGE, ITC ROYAL BENGAL

When: Oct 9-13 | 24X7

What’s on offer: Kasundi Prawns, Korean Chicken Bowls, Kolkata Grilled Fish, Slow Braised Lamb Shanks, Chingri Malai Curry, Native Berry Basque Cheesecake, Mezze Platter, Mozzarella Caprese, Tandoori Paneer Tikka, Baked Potato Spudz with Roast Pepper Relish

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,000 + taxes per person (A La Carte)





PAN ASIAN, ITC SONAR

When: Oct 9-13 | 12.30 pm - 4 pm; 7 pm - 11.30pm

What’s on offer: Sushi, Dimsum, Prawn Yakitori,

Thai Chicken Satay, Kung Kratium, Fish Mashaman Curry, Mapo Dofu

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,000 + taxes per person (A La Carte)





JW MARRIOTT KOLKATA

When: Oct 9-13 | JW Kitchen (buffet): (12.30 pm - 4.30 pm; 7 pm - 2 am), Midnight buffet (11.30 pm - 2 am); Mahabhoj (buffet): Oct 10-13, Lunch (12.30 pm - 4.30 pm); Infinity Pool Bar: Oct 9-13, 11 am - 12 am; Vintage Asia: Oct 9-13, Lunch (12.30 pm - 4.30 pm), Dinner (7 pm - 2 am); 2:59 The Bar: Oct 9-13, 9 am - 3 am; Gold Night Club: Oct 9-13, 9 pm - 5 am

What’s on offer: Extensive lunch, dinner, and midnight buffets, including local delicacies and international cuisines at JW Kitchen. Mahabhoj outlet will focus on traditional Indian flavours. Infinity- Pool Bar, Vintage Asia, 2:59 The Bar, and the Gold Night Club - will all host special celebrations.

Pocket pinch: JW Kitchen lunch/dinner buffet: Rs 2,626+ taxes per person; Midnight buffet: Rs 1,525+ taxes per person; Mahabhoj buffet: Rs 2,250+ taxes per person (lunch)





ROSEWOOD HALL, THE PARK HOTEL

When: Pujo Maha Bhoj, Oct 10-13 (only lunch) | 12.30 – 3.30pm

What’s on offer: Kacha Aamer Sherbet, Kasturi Murgh Tikka, Fish Chop, Sorshe Kacha Lonka Vetki, Sutanutir Chingri Malai Curry, Doi Katla, Dhakai Kosha Mangsho, Tangra Style Chilli Chicken, Vegetable Noodles, Fried Rice and Assorted Vegetables, Lal Mishti Doi, Chenar Jalebi, Payesh, Rosogolla

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,499 + taxes per person





THE BRIDGE, THE PARK HOTEL

When: Oct 9-13 | Lunch: 12.30 pm-3.30 pm; Dinner: 7.30 pm- 11.30 pm

What’s on offer: Live grills, Street Chaat station, Chingri Bhetki Chop, Sutanutir Chingri Malai Curry, Bhetki Machher Butter Fry, Rui Rezala, Bhuna Khasir Pani Fry, Mete Chorchori, Matar Sutti Pulao, Luchi and Paratha, Baked Chocolate Cheese Cake, Swiss roll, Brownies

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,699 + taxes per person





KEBAB-E-QUE, THE ASTOR

When: Oct 7-12 | Lunch: 12.30 pm – 4 pm; Dinner: 7 pm -12 am

What’s on offer: Mutton Bhaja Masala Seekh, Shorshe Kancha Lonka Bhetki, Gol Barir Kosha Mangsho, and Nalen Gurer Ice Cream

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,699 per person (all inclusive)





KEBAB-E-QUE, THE ASTOR

When: Oct 7-12 | Lunch: 12.30 pm – 4 pm; Dinner: 7 pm -12 am

What’s on offer: Mutton Bhaja Masala Seekh, Shorshe Kancha Lonka Bhetki, Gol Barir Kosha Mangsho, and Nalen Gurer Ice Cream

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,699 per person (all inclusive)





THE ROYAL BENGAL ROOM

When: Oct 9-13

What’s on offer: The Royal Bengal Bhuri Bhoj includes Royal Bengal Fry Fish, Macher Matha Diye Murighonto, Bardhamaner Sita Bhog, and more sumptuous spread

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,249 per person (all inclusive)





THE LALIT GREAT EASTERN, KOLKATA

When: Pujo Special Buffet: Lunch (1pm-4pm) and Dinner (8 pm-12 am); Pujo Midnight Supper: 1 am -3 am

What’s on offer: Both Pujo Special Buffet and Pujo Midnight Supper feature an exquisite selection of regional cuisine from East and West Bengal.

Pocket pinch: Pujo special Buffet: Rs 2,299 + taxes per person; Pujo Midnight Supper: Rs 1,200 + taxes per person



