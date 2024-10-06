FESTIVAL BEYOND BORDERS

The beautiful idol of Goddess Durga, the beats of the dhak, children and adults doing the dhunuchi naach, authentic Bengali food, pandal hopping with family and friends – these are some of the favourite memories of Durga Puja for Bratati Banerjee. So, when she first arrived in Adelaide, Australia, a year back, the banker wondered if these special moments would be lost forever. But a friend introduced her to the Bengali Cultural Association of South Australia (BCASA), and Bratati was able to celebrate Durga Puja just like she would have back home. Like Bratati, thousands of Probashi Bengalis are scattered across various countries around the world, and during Durga Puja, they miss their home in Bengal the most. However, Bengali communities overseas work hard to keep the traditions alive and celebrate Durga Puja with all gusto.



Take the example of the Bengali Association of New South Wales (BANSW), a non-profit, charitable and cultural organisation registered under the NSW Charitable Collections Act 1934. In 1974, a group of 12 families gathered at a tea stall in Sydney and started weaving a dream to form a Bengali association. In 1975, they formed a committee and registered BANSW. Since then, the association has grown in volumes and today it boasts 500 family members. BANSW has entered its 50th year and will celebrate Puja in Sydney. During this period, more than 5,000 visitors attend the venue, creating a festive atmosphere reminiscent of Kolkata in Australia. From food stalls, Bhog distribution to cultural programmes, BANSW makes sure they celebrate Durga Puja with all authenticity.

“The idols made from fiberglass are imported from Kumartuli every five years. After the Puja, the idols are packed and secured in hired storage chambers. A miniature idol is made every year from plaster of Paris, which is worshipped and immersed following the rituals,” said Sudip Sinha, General Secretary, BANSW, Management Committee 24-25.