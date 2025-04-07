Wings to Aspirations

On a quiet morning in Manikpur village, Bihar, Ruby Devi watched as local dairy farmers lined up outside her milk collection centre. Not long ago, these farmers had to sell milk at Rs 40 per litre through intermediaries. However, that changed when Ruby secured a loan worth Rs 1.5 lakh through the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY). With the funds, she set up a collection centre that allowed farmers to sell their milk directly for Rs 55 per litre, which boosted their income by 30 per cent.

The MUDRA loan did not just fund Ruby’s business—it gave her the power to set the terms of trade in her village and improved the lives of 30 families there. Over the past decade, the PMMY has enabled thousands of microentrepreneurs like Ruby to overcome financial barriers and build sustainable businesses.

As the PMMY marks a decade since its launch on April 8, 2015, assessing its impact on India’s economic empowerment becomes imperative. The scheme, designed to “fund the unfunded,” has disbursed collateral-free loans to micro and small enterprises to address a critical gap in financial inclusion. PMMY has undeniably expanded opportunities for small businesses with more than 51.67 crore loan accounts till January 24, 2025 and a growing preference for higher loan amounts. But has it done enough to propel India’s microentrepreneurs forward?

Micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) are often hailed as India’s “growth engine,” as these encompass 6.33 crore enterprises, contribute nearly 30 per cent to the GDP, and employ millions. Yet, the biggest hurdle for these enterprises has been access to finance. High processing costs, complex documentation, and a lack of collateral have historically locked out small entrepreneurs from the formal banking system.

PMMY sought to change this. It established the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) to facilitate lending through banks and non-banking financial institutions. Through MUDRA, the government created a structured pathway for microentrepreneurs to access capital.

The scheme’s three-tiered loan structure—Shishu (up to INR 50,000), Kishore (INR 50,001 to INR 5 lakh), and Tarun (INR 5 lakh to INR 10 lakh)—ensured that businesses at different growth stages could secure funding. Recognising the evolving needs of entrepreneurs, the government introduced a new category, Tarun Plus, in 2024 to offer loans up to INR 20 lakh.

While loan disbursement figures are impressive, MUDRA’s real success lies in its inclusivity. Almost 68 per cent of loan accounts belong to women, and about 51 per cent of the borrowers are from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes. This is social empowerment in action.

Moreover, MUDRA loans have played a crucial role in job creation. A Ministry of Labour and Employment survey estimated that PMMY generated 1.12 crore net additional jobs between 2015 and 2018. The scheme has also facilitated digital financial inclusion through the MUDRA Card, a debit card linked to loan accounts that allows borrowers to manage working capital efficiently.

Despite its successes, PMMY is not without challenges. Northeast India, for instance, accounts for only 4 per cent of total loan accounts, which indicates a need for greater outreach in underserved regions. Many potential borrowers remain unaware of the scheme or struggle with cumbersome application processes.

While the loans’ collateral-free nature makes them accessible, it also raises concerns about credit risk. However, improved monitoring has helped reduce non-performing assets (NPAs). Public sector banks’ NPA in the MUDRA category declined to 3.4 per cent in fiscal 2023-24 from 4.77 per cent in FY 2020-21. Similarly, private sector banks’ NPA dropped to 0.95 per cent during the same period.

For PMMY to fulfill its potential, the government must simplify documentation, expand digital loan processing, and enhance financial literacy to promote responsible borrowing and timely repayment. Reducing state-imposed costs, such as stamp duties and rent agreement charges, will further ease the financial burden on small businesses. Additionally, using digital tools for early detection of financial distress can prevent defaults and ensure long-term sustainability.

As India strives for “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, financial inclusion will remain key to fostering an entrepreneurial and self-reliant economy. MUDRA has shown that a small loan can make a big difference. However, it must go beyond disbursing credit to ensure India’s smallest entrepreneurs thrive and prosper.

The writer is Partner, Microsave Consulting (MSC). Views expressed are personal