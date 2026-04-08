Who Can Steer Tamil Nadu?

Workers in the textile mills in Tiruppur can tell more about the economy before economists do. A delayed shipment, fewer overtime shifts, a pause in hiring or unsold inventory are the first signs that something is changing far beyond Tamil Nadu’s borders.

The ongoing West Asia crisis has affected fuel prices, disrupted shipping lanes and affected exports and all of it eventually finds its way into factories, warehouses and workers’ homes. It reaches Chennai’s ports, Coimbatore’s engineering units, and the industrial belts of Sriperumbudur and Hosur.

Like many states, this is also the reality of Tamil Nadu today and in such uncertain times, the next elections cannot be seen as just another contest of slogans and promises. The challenge in front of the next Chief Minister will be to steer through global tensions while ensuring that the growth trajectory of the state doesn’t slow down.

This brings us to the key question: who can take up the challenge? At a time like this, Tamil Nadu does not simply need a political leader. It needs a crisis manager.

In moments of uncertainty, leadership is not measured by speeches alone. It is measured by how a government responds when the state is pushed into crisis. Tamil Nadu has been through such a time before, and it is here that Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s record comes into focus.

When Palaniswami took office, the challenge was not an external shock, but an internal one. The passing of Jayalalithaa had left a vacuum at the heart of both the government and the AIADMK, creating a period of deep political uncertainty for the state. There was genuine concern that governance itself could slow down amid the internal struggle for control. But the state did not descend into administrative drift.

Instead, Palaniswami quietly established himself as a leader who could keep the system functioning. He secured political stability, held the party together at a fragile moment and, more importantly, ensured that government files kept moving and decisions kept being taken.

That steadiness was tested during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. Hospitals were stretched, livelihoods were disrupted and fear was everywhere. Yet what many people across the state remember from that period is the sense that the government machinery was present and active.

Testing was ramped up rapidly. Relief reached ration card holders and vulnerable workers. Welfare support was extended at a time when incomes had suddenly disappeared. At the same time, industrial corridors that form the backbone of the state’s economy were carefully managed so that the economic engine did not come to a complete halt.

Crisis management is often spoken about in abstract terms. But for ordinary people, it is deeply tangible. Tamil Nadu saw that kind of governance during one of the most difficult periods in recent history. The government had committed nearly ₹40,000 crore in relief measures, including cash transfers to ration card holders, free ration and essential commodities, and welfare support for unorganized workers.

Palaniswami’s deep understanding of state topics allows for firm and swift decision making. One such example is the decision to designate the Cauvery delta as a protected agricultural zone. The issue was stuck for years despite knowing that the decision will secure farmers’ long-term interests.

Today, Tamil Nadu stands at another such crossroads. The pressures may look different, but they are no less real. Global instability is beginning to shape local realities. If global demand weakens, factories here feel it. If energy prices rise, transport and production costs climb. If climate stress worsens, farmers bear the first hit.

In that sense, the coming election is not only about welfare or political identity. It is increasingly about resilience. That is why this election may ultimately be about something more fundamental than manifesto promises.

It may be about trust in administrative ability. Tamil Nadu needs leadership that can remain calm when circumstances are not. A leadership that understands that governance during stable times and governance during crisis are not the same thing.

In an uncertain world, that quality is no longer secondary. It may well be the central question before voters. Because when the next crisis comes, people will not look for rhetoric. They will need a cool head and a steady hand.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a senior journalist and columnist