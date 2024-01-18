Whispers to warheads

In a world on the brink of shifting alliances and geopolitical upheaval, a captivating dance unfolds – not the predictable waltz of declining empires, but the dynamic tango of India and Russia. This strategic partnership, far from conforming to the usual choreography of international relations, is a passionate interplay, a fusion of whispers in diplomatic corridors, economic synergies in trade, and a fiery dance of military alliances on the global stage. This isn't a diplomatic minuet; it's a multifaceted performance that defies expectations. As these giants, each with a rich history and ambitious future, take centre stage, a lingering question arises: Is this a fleeting moment or the prelude to a transformative act that could reshape the very rhythm of the international order?



Amidst the opulence of diplomatic halls, an intricate ballet transpires. India and Russia, geopolitical powerhouses, engage in a nuanced pas de deux, driven by mutual respect and shared ambitions. Recent meetings between Foreign Ministers Lavrov and Jaishankar revealed a synchronised routine, transcending customary diplomatic gestures. Lavrov's declaration of their partnership as "fundamental" resonates beyond rhetoric; a 40 per cent surge in bilateral trade, soaring to USD 31 billion in 2023, illustrates an economic concerto of significant proportions. In the words of Eleanor Roosevelt, "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams," capturing the spirit of this dynamic partnership.

Military collaborations, exemplified by joint exercises like "INDRA," showcase a choreography of intertwined defence strategies. Their shared history, from India's Cold War support to Russia's role in its nuclear programme, provides a rich counterpoint, infusing depth into their current diplomatic dance. This silent symphony not only echoes in the hushed corridors but reverberates on the world stage, where the India-Russia partnership emerges as a harmonious masterpiece shaping the security tapestry of Eurasia. In alignment with the strategic vision of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), it can be said that "security is the bedrock of prosperity, and joint efforts pave the way for a stable Eurasian future," highlighting the pivotal role of collaborative endeavours in fortifying the security framework of the expansive Eurasian region.

Beyond diplomatic formalities, a vibrant collaboration unfolds as India's "Make in India" meets Russia's quest for diversified partnerships. Lavrov's recent endorsement resonates like a harmonious symphony, aligning India's pursuit of autonomy in military and technical domains with Russia's expansion ambitions. The tempo accelerates with Jaishankar's talks culminating in a historic fourth summit invitation to Modi, marking an unprecedented streak of diplomatic engagements. This is not a transient waltz; it's a dedicated tango, fuelled by the enduring warmth of history.

The economic canvas bursts with hues of collaboration, evident in the USD 45 billion North-South Transport Corridor slashing travel times and the envisioned USD 30 billion Chennai-Vladivostok maritime route. These aren't mere plans; Deputy Prime Minister Manturov's discussions with Jaishankar yield concrete results, seen in key agreements for the USD 13 billion Kudankulam nuclear power plant, embodying their shared energy future. As Albert Einstein wisely stated, "In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity," encapsulating the transformative essence of this evolving partnership.

Amidst global uncertainties, India and Russia, entwined in a USD 50 billion economic partnership, defy sceptics’ predictions of decoupling. Their collaboration in hydrocarbons and nuclear energy forms a resilient bassline, echoing a shared melody of unwavering growth despite geopolitical challenges. Yet, this alliance extends beyond energy to military might. Lavrov's recent announcement of co-producing advanced weaponry reverberates across the geopolitical landscape, signalling a deepening commitment to joint defence. In a rare display of camaraderie, Putin declares, "Our cooperation in the military-technical sphere is a pillar of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India." This proclamation translates into action as India, propelled by "Make in India" aspirations, prepares to manufacture Russian combat aircraft domestically, a transformative step resonating from the workshops of Bangalore and beyond.

Amidst the global drumbeats of war, India and Russia execute a diplomatic tightrope walk. The Ukraine conundrum illustrates their finesse, as Putin acknowledges Modi's plea for peaceful resolution, aligning with India's commitment to dialogue over discord. Beyond a bilateral ballet, this partnership resonates in the shared rhythm of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's symphony, harmonising their voices on the global stage. From the Ukrainian opera to the Gaza and Afghanistan quintets, their joint melodies champion a multipolar world order, challenging the established soloists of the international hierarchy.

Far from a cold diplomatic minuet, it's a vibrant salsa where people-to-people exchanges sizzle with cultural understanding. Student swaps, film festivals, and joint research projects form the intricate footwork that grounds this partnership in the warm embrace of societal connections. In this complex global choreography, India and Russia aren't just partners; they're co-choreographers, reshaping the steps of international relations, one diplomatic pirouette at a time. As Mahatma Gandhi wisely stated, "You must be the change you want to see in the world," encapsulating the transformative spirit driving this dynamic alliance.

As the geopolitical curtain descends, applause resonates, but an echoing question persists: is the India-Russia partnership a brief prologue or the commencement of a transformative drama altering the very essence of international relations? In a world oscillating between fractured alliances and seismic shifts, this isn't a mundane performance; it's a high-wire act of diplomacy, a harmonised ballet of economic prowess, and a tango of military strength unfolding on the global stage. The answer isn't confined to opulent corridors of power; it resides in shared values across nations, cooperation resonating in distant markets, and the unwavering resolve forged in adversity. Observe closely, for within the intricate steps of this dance, India and Russia might redefine the world order's choreography – one pirouette, one trade deal, one joint exercise at a time. Their success isn't merely a triumph for their nations; it becomes a beacon of hope for a world yearning for stability, collaboration, and a multipolar stage where each nation finds its rhythm, claiming its rightful place in the grand narrative of humanity.

The writer is a columnist who pens pieces concerning matters of global significance and the pursuit of justice. Views expressed are personal