When Crime Wears a Suit

Corruption rarely appears in public life wearing the crude mask of illegality. More often, it arrives clothed in paperwork, procedure, and plausible explanations. It is this quieter and more insidious form of corruption that I had the opportunity to witness during my years at the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The story revolves around an obscure entity named Musaliyar & Sons Enterprises, known as MSE, which existed on paper as a modest travel-related business in Bombay during the early 1990s. In reality, according to investigators, it functioned as something far more troubling. It was believed to be a conduit for laundering the illicit wealth of the underworld empire of Dawood Ibrahim. The allegation was stark. Proceeds from extortion rackets, narcotics trade, contract killings, and illegal construction were allegedly routed through layers of seemingly legitimate commercial activity.

At the centre of this arrangement stood East West Travel & Trade Links, an airline ticketing agency that had grown at an astonishing pace. Starting modestly in 1982 with a small staff and a turnover of merely Rs. 30 lakhs, the organisation expanded within a decade into a sprawling operation with thousands of employees, dozens of destinations, and an enormous financial footprint. Investigators believed that this meteoric growth concealed a darker financial architecture. MSE operated as a sub-agent within this network, selling airline tickets and channelling cash flows that were suspected to be far larger than any legitimate business activity could justify.

Between 1991 and 1993, tax authorities alleged that nearly Rs 9 crores had been laundered through MSE. The company itself was a curious structure. It had virtually no infrastructure. There were no salaried employees, no bank accounts, no telephone expenses, no office maintenance costs, and barely any trace of the normal operational footprint of a business that claimed to handle transactions running into crores of rupees. Yet records showed large volumes of ticketing transactions and cash movement attributed to it.

The partners of MSE offered a simple explanation. They claimed that the money represented proceeds from ticket sales conducted on behalf of East West Travel & Trade Links and its network of agents. According to them, these transactions merely passed through MSE before being distributed to the relevant parties. The cash, they argued, was therefore not unexplained income but part of a legitimate commercial arrangement.

The tax authorities were unconvinced. Assessing officers who examined the case concluded that the entire structure appeared artificial. Their orders pointed to the absence of employees, the lack of infrastructure, the non-existence of operational expenses, and the implausibility of partners themselves performing routine clerical functions such as issuing tickets, collecting cash, and maintaining accounts for transactions worth crores of rupees. Statements from passengers who had travelled on the airlines further complicated the narrative. Several denied having purchased tickets from MSE despite records suggesting otherwise.

To investigators, these inconsistencies formed part of a larger pattern. The suspicion was that MSE existed primarily as a financial conduit, a paper entity designed to give a veneer of legitimacy to large volumes of unexplained cash. The investigation suggested that the cash could well have originated from criminal activities controlled by Dawood Ibrahim’s network and that the travel agency structure provided a convenient mechanism for layering and integration of illicit funds.

However, the matter took an unexpected turn in the appellate process. The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal overturned the findings of the tax authorities. In doing so, it accepted the explanation advanced by MSE that the cash flows represented proceeds of ticket sales through East West Travel & Trade Links and its sub-agents. The tribunal concluded that the source of the money stood explained and that the additions made by the assessing officers as unexplained income could not be sustained.

For investigators who had spent years tracing financial trails and assembling evidence, the decision came as a profound disappointment. The tribunal’s reasoning appeared to rest heavily on the formal structure of transactions rather than the surrounding circumstances that had raised suspicion in the first place. The complex web that investigators believed pointed to laundering of underworld funds was reduced, in the eyes of the appellate forum, to a set of commercial entries whose legitimacy could not be conclusively disproved.

This episode illustrates a recurring dilemma in the fight against corruption and organised crime. Criminal enterprises rarely operate through crude or easily identifiable mechanisms. Instead, they rely on layers of intermediaries, shell entities, and seemingly legitimate commercial transactions. Each layer adds distance between the original crime and the eventual financial record, making it difficult to establish a direct evidentiary chain.

Law enforcement agencies often confront this challenge with painstaking investigations, but the legal system demands proof that meets strict evidentiary standards. When criminal ingenuity meets procedural rigour, the result can sometimes be an uncomfortable gap between suspicion and proof. It is within this gap that sophisticated corruption and financial crime frequently survive.

The story of Musaliyar & Sons Enterprises is therefore not merely about a single tax dispute or investigative setback. It is a reminder of how corruption adapts itself to the structures of legality. When illicit money travels through the channels of legitimate commerce, it acquires a disguise that can be remarkably difficult to pierce.

In the end, the failure of that case was not simply the failure of an investigation. It reflected a broader reality about corruption in complex financial systems. The law may possess a long arm, but those who manipulate power and money often learn how to operate just beyond its reach.

That uncomfortable truth remains one of the enduring lessons of this episode. Or is it that the higher judiciary looks for manna, and investigators do not satisfy them, or is judicial corruption the culprit?

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a former Joint Director of the CBI