Wellspring of wisdom

Nestled amidst the majestic landscapes of the greater Himalayas, Paddar Valley stands as a cradle of ancient wisdom and traditional knowledge passed down through generations. The valleys lie in the remote part of district Kishtwar bordering Zanskar (Ladakh) in the North, Pangi Valley of Himachal Pradesh to the east and beautiful Marwah valley (Kishtwar High Altitude National Park) to the west. The valley's inhabitants belonging to the Buddhists community, also known as Bhot community, have long cherished their unique cultural heritage, preserving it as an invaluable treasure. Their way of life, rooted in spiritual beliefs and ancient practices, has not only shaped their community but also fostered a deep connection with nature and the environment. In this article, we delve into the traditional knowledge of Paddar Valley Buddhists, exploring their customs, rituals, and sustainable practices. Buddhists in Paddar trace their roots to the Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal and Zanskar in Kargil from where they migrated. Their culture, art forms, and languages show a close affinity with the Buddhist people in these two places. Monasteries and stupas stand as living testimonies to the valley's spiritual essence, and the locals' devotion to their faith is unwavering. Through their traditional practices, Paddar Valley Buddhists embody the essence of Buddhist philosophy, which emphasises compassion, non-violence, and the interconnectedness of all living beings.



On the entry to every Buddhist village, the cultural heritage of the region is clearly visible in the form of the stone gate called ‘Manidwar’. The stone walls leading to the village have the pictures of Lord Buddha and Saints like ‘Wajar Pani’ inscripted on them. There are flags of white cloth fluttering along the path, and on the roof, tops named as ‘Darshod’. These flags have the pictures of ‘Munnies’ with some edicts written on them. The customs and rituals of Paddar Valley Buddhists are deeply intertwined with their spiritual beliefs and the changing seasons. Festivals such as Losar, Buddha Purnima, and Hemis Tse Chu are celebrated with great enthusiasm, uniting the community in a spirit of joy and harmony. During these festivals, the locals don vibrant traditional attire, perform traditional dances, and participate in religious ceremonies that showcase their rich heritage.

Living in harmony with nature is a core principle of Paddar Valley Buddhists. They practice sustainable agriculture, embracing eco-friendly farming techniques that prioritise the preservation of the land's natural resources. Crop rotation, terrace farming, and water conservation methods are just some of the practices they employ to ensure the ecological balance is maintained. The crops like wheat, maize, barley, phullan, bres and siu, pulses, peas and black cumin (Bunium persicum) are grown here. The traditional technique for grinding wheat into flour is called ‘Gharaat’ which is an indigenously-designed watermill. Their reverence for the environment stems from the belief that all living beings are interconnected and harming the land would ultimately harm themselves. Likewise, Traditional healing practices have also been an integral part of Paddar Valley’s Buddhists way of life. The local hakim/Vaidya’s popularly known as Amchi possess profound knowledge of herbal medicine and holistic healing methods like moxibustion which is a specialised complementary heat therapy, practiced in Tibetan system of Medicine. The use of medicinal plants such as Artemisia vulgaris, Sinopodophyllum hexandrum, Aconitum heterophyllum, Angelica glauca, Picrorhiza kurroa, Fritillaria roylei etc. and natural remedies for various ailments is widespread. Additionally, the ancient healing techniques have been passed down through oral traditions and practical apprenticeships.

Despite their dedication to preserving their traditional knowledge, Paddar Valley Buddhists face modern challenges that threaten their way of life. Rapid globalisation, limited access to education, and the allure of urban lifestyles are eroding the foundation of their cultural heritage. Moreover, climate change poses a significant threat to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, further emphasising the importance of safeguarding their sustainable practices.

The traditional knowledge of Paddar Valley Buddhists is an invaluable repository of ancient wisdom, sustainable practices, and spiritual enlightenment. Their customs, rituals, and holistic beliefs serve as a beacon of hope in an increasingly interconnected yet complex world. As custodians of this precious heritage, it is imperative that we recognise the significance of preserving their traditional knowledge, not only for the people of Paddar Valley but also for the broader human family. By supporting their efforts to sustain their cultural legacy, we ensure that the treasures of Paddar Valley continue to shine brightly for generations to come.

Anil Thakhar is Research Scholar, SOITS, IGNOU; and Deeksha Dave is Assistant Professor, SOITS, IGNOU. Views expressed are personal