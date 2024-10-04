We need the Mahatma today

When we first studied India’s struggle for freedom, for obvious reasons, Subhash Chandra Bose caught my favour. Shared ethnic roots, the courage of not backing down, and the boldness of raising an army — Bose was a Bengali rebel with a cause, stuff that history, literature, and (perhaps) dreams are made of. Of course there were other eminent freedom fighters, leading amongst them being Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. But in comparison, the swashbuckling Indian nationalist famous for his numerous disguises, had my heart. It’s only decades later, have I truly understood that while several leaders have had similarities with Bose and vice versa, there ever was only one Mahatma. And today, it’s imperative that Gandhi’s vision remains relevant in the world.



As we celebrate the 155th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, just take a look at the world around us. Gandhi had said, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind”, and aren’t we reaching that stage now? Russia and Ukraine continue a long-drawn out war. There are several civil wars and unrest unfolding in parts of the world such as Sudan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Haiti, Syria, and so on. Israel’s continued aggression towards the Palestinians and now Lebanon, is the display of brute force. The geo-politics of the region is messy, but the genocide of little babies will always be murder. No race, no history, no religion can support the killing of thousands. And the world has watched. Some protests, a few simpering words of criticism, but largely, quiet in its acquiescence of Israel’s pogrom. There is no denying that both Hamas and Hezbollah have bloodied hands, their existence deeply problematic. But is unthinking, heartless wiping out of innocents the answer? Israel will not back down till they have annihilated all their perceived enemies. They caution towns to vacate before bombing them, but destroy shelters too. Horrific incidents of human rights violations stream out of refugee camps. If there’s Hell on earth, those camps are them entirely. The current state is looking to spiral into a larger war in the Middle East with countries such as Iran, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, likely to be further drawn into the skirmish.

The rest of the world sits on the sidelines voyeuristically consuming this war content of shrieking babies and headless toddlers, and falling missiles. A day after his birthday, the Wall Street Journal carried a front page photograph from the celebrations; beside it was a single column story on the Israel war. The juxtaposition couldn’t be more poignant. As we inch towards global chaos, this world needs to be coached in Gandhian principles. Ahimsa, meaning “non-violence” is all but forgotten in the contemporary world and yet seems the most essential. Often criticised for instances of pacifism against the British regime, ultimately, Gandhi’s Quit India Movement proved to substantially weaken the colonial government. Another one of his principles holds true today — “Abstinence is forgiveness only when there is the power to punish”. Our world leaders must be educated on Gandhi’s commitment to satya (truth), abhaya (fearlessness), sarvodaya (equality), and Sarva Dharma Samabhava (abolishing social inequities).

Last week, in his first speech at the United Nations since the start of the Gaza war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, showed a cluster of nations painted in black as “the curse” (Iran, Yemen, Iraq, Syria), along with India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Sudan in green termed “the blessing”. Satyagraha, civil disobedience, non-cooperation — Gandhi’s message even in revolution was peace. The world has expunged from its memory its main goal — to achieve or remain in peace. India, with its influence and ability to broker peace, can be that reminder. We can highlight our Gandhian principles that are so intrinsically woven into our identity and worldview. Because this wounded world — this jaded, broken, violent world — needs the Mahatma.

The writer is an author and media entrepreneur. Views expressed are personal