Voices of Tomorrow

What if the next big idea that can transform India’s growth story is already taking shape in the mind of a 17-year-old from Imphal, or a college student in Surat, or a young innovator in a village in Jharkhand? What if the solution to our most pressing challenges—be it climate change, sustainable agriculture, digital inclusion, or affordable healthcare—comes not from boardrooms, but from the fresh perspectives of young Indians who dare to think differently?

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) was born from this very belief: that India’s youth are not just future stakeholders but present-day partners in nation-building. VBYLD has been envisioned as a living platform that takes the ideas of our Yuva Shakti to the highest levels of governance, allowing them to present their perspectives directly to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It is a tool for empowerment on an impressive scale- a structured, inclusive space where the voices of young people are elevated from the grassroots to the national stage.

Translating Vision into Action

The inspiration for VBYLD came from the Prime Minister’s Independence Day call to engage one lakh youth without political backgrounds in public life. Acting on this vision, the Ministry of Youth Affairs transformed the National Youth Festival—held in the same format for over 25 years—into something hitherto unprecedented. Thus, in January 2025, the first edition of VBYLD was launched.

The outcome was phenomenal. More than 30 lakh youth engaged through the Viksit Bharat Challenge. Over two lakh essays were submitted, and 9,000 young people showcased their vision at the State level. The journey culminated at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where 3,000 youth leaders, cultural performers, and achievers came together. The Hon’ble Prime Minister spent nearly six hours in free-flowing dialogue with them, listening to their ideas and inspiring them to take up leadership roles in shaping India’s future. Eminent personalities from diverse fields, including business leaders, scientists and leaders in public life, joined the event, lending even greater gravitas to this youth-led dialogue.

More than the numbers, it was the nature of the engagement that made VBYLD 2025 historic. It recognised, not merely in letter but in spirit, that the voices of 15- to 29-year-olds matter in shaping the policies that will determine the Bharat of 2047.

Building on Success: VBYLD 2026

The second edition, VBYLD 2026, builds on this foundation with greater ambition and wider reach. Alongside the cultural and challenge tracks, two new verticals have been introduced: “Design for Bharat”, a multi-tier national design challenge, and “Tech for Viksit Bharat – Hack for a Social Cause”, a hackathon aimed at developing prototypes and solutions for the future. For the first time, the Dialogue will also welcome international participants—youth from the Ministry of External Affairs’ “Know India Programme” and delegates from BIMSTEC nations—taking VBYLD beyond the scope of a national conversation, into a global one.

While changes may be introduced in form, the essence remains unchanged. The key focus remains on empowering young Indians to think, create, and lead. For most participants, this journey begins with one simple yet powerful entry point—the Viksit Bharat Quiz.

The Gateway: Viksit Bharat Quiz

Every ladder of leadership begins with a first rung. For VBYLD, that rung is the Viksit Bharat Quiz, hosted on the MY Bharat and MyGov portals.

This quiz is not just about testing knowledge; it is about opening doors. It has been thoughtfully designed to test knowledge on various aspects of our nation and to reflect the broader vision of Viksit Bharat. It aims to spark curiosity, foster active participation, and ensure representation from every State and Union Territory. Conducted in 12 languages, it ensures that every young Indian can participate in his or her own tongue. This linguistic inclusivity reflects the diversity of our nation and guarantees that no young voice is excluded.

The questions span India’s history, development journey, and vision for the future, sparking curiosity and reflection in equal measure. More importantly, they plant a seed: the realisation that each participant is a stakeholder in Viksit Bharat @2047. The winners of the quiz move on to the essay round, then to State-level presentations, and finally to the grand national dialogue. What begins as an online quiz could end with a young person standing before the Prime Minister, sharing his or her vision for India’s future.

MY Bharat portal, on which the quiz is hosted, is a phygital portal designed as a one-stop solution for youth engagement activities. It enables young people to access opportunities for learning, volunteering, leadership, and nation-building through various government and partner initiatives. The platform also facilitates mentorship, skill development, and recognition of youth contributions, fostering a stronger link between youth aspirations and national priorities. As of date, the total youth registration on the MY Bharat portal stands at more than 1.9 crore.

A New Democratic Tradition

What makes VBYLD different from conventional youth events is that it is not a one-day celebration. It is a continuous process, a democratic tradition in the making. At each stage, the ideas of young Indians are gathered, curated, and brought into dialogue with policymakers. This ensures that the dialogue is not symbolic, but substantive.

For decades, young people across the world have yearned for their voices to influence decision-making. VBYLD is translating this dream into ground reality in our country. It is, in every sense, a youth-led democracy in action.

Mirroring the Diversity of Bharat

One of the greatest strengths of VBYLD is its rootedness in India’s diversity. At the district level, competitions capture local insights. At the state level, these insights merge into regional perspectives. At the national level, they come together to form a tapestry of ideas that reflect the richness of Bharat itself.

Consider this: a young farmer’s daughter in Vidarbha may propose innovations in irrigation, while a coder in Bengaluru imagines an AI-driven health solution. Both are equally valid contributions to the vision of Viksit Bharat, and both find their place at VBYLD. When such diversity converges, innovation flourishes.

Take the Quiz, Lead the Change

Registrations for the Viksit Bharat Quiz, originally open until 15 October 2025 on the MY Bharat and MyGov portals, have now been extended till 31 October 2025. The quiz has seen an incredible response, with participation from over 20 lakh young people. I urge every young Indian—whether you are in school, college, or the early stages of your career—to participate. Do not see this as just a competition. See it as your chance to contribute to the nation’s journey. Each answer you select, each idea you propose, is a step towards building Bharat as you wish to see it.

The dream of a developed India cannot be realised by the government alone. It requires the imagination, energy, and leadership of our youth. The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue provides the pathway; the quiz is the starting point.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is the Secretary, Youth Affairs, Government of India