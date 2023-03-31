Unhappy nation

Are we truly one of the unhappiest nations in the world? Quite a morbid thought but perhaps one that requires some introspection. India ranks 126 on the recently released World Happiness Report 2023. Though we have jumped up 10 places from last year, the fact that war-torn countries like Ukraine and economically bankrupt nations such as Pakistan rank ahead of us, is depressing. Are Indians that unhappy that nations in strife fare better?



The global index sponsored by the United Nations was based on a three-year average between 2020 to 2022 taking citizens’ happiness quotient into consideration. Therefore, by that logic, the current ranking would mean that citizens in Ukraine or Pakistan are happier with governance and/or are more at peace with their immediate place in the world.

This report is released by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network while the Gallup World Polls gathers the numbers. Previously, the report calculated happiness on the basis of gross domestic product (GDP), life expectancy, generosity, social support, freedom, and corruption. The parameters have been expanded this year with happiness being measured based on trust, benevolence, state efficiency, altruistic behaviour, and the effect of social media. Namely, it’s a qualitative evaluation of people’s lives using quantitative measures.

Finland topped the happiness index for the sixth consecutive time, with other Scandinavian countries such as Denmark and Iceland following closely. Nordic countries with their commitment to welfare and equity, don’t come as a surprise. But interestingly, Ukraine, which is ravaged by war, bettered its ranking from 98 to 92. Our neighbours — China, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh — are also ahead of us on the ranking. This has to get us thinking.

The index takes into account increase in government support and general enhancement of all-round kindness and empathy. It’s clear that a strong GDP (gross domestic product) or economic growth alone cannot be a criterion for happiness. The report says, “When we assess a society, a situation, or a policy, we should not look only at the average happiness it brings (including for future generations). We should look especially at the scale of misery (i.e., low life satisfaction) that results.” It goes on to add that in order “To prevent misery, governments and international organisations should establish rights such as those in the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). They should also broaden the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to consider well-being and environmental policy dimensions jointly in order to ensure the happiness of future generations. These rights and goals are essential tools for increasing human happiness and reducing misery now and into the future.”

By comparison, it would then seem that a majority of Indian citizens are dissatisfied with governance in the states and Centre. And feel perhaps a mix of helplessness and hopelessness. Lack of equality, personal freedoms, and distress caused by environmental neglect and decimation, may also be contributing to India’s overall unhappiness.

Are government benefits not sufficient or worse, not accessible to all? Perhaps the aspirations of an ambitious generation are not reaching fruition. Joblessness continues to be a bane of existence in India. Globally too, layoffs have been rampant, and Indian youth too have suffered from job cuts. Coming during and after the strenuous two years of Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment dealt a double whammy. There is the obvious lack of earning, making lives difficult and leading to unhappiness. Being without gainful employment would also in turn lead to depression, anxiety, and again, more unhappiness. The cost of living and price of essential goods and food have skyrocketed. In the assessment year, Covid-19 ravaged India with the second wave dealing a fatal blow.

Growing aspiration can also lead to unhappiness. Today’s youth are exposed to the latest in fashion and tech; they too want a lot of things that dangle in their faces but are away from their grasp. Just like unrequited love can lead to hate, failing to attain one’s desires can lead to resentment, a sense of failure, and...yes, you guessed it, unhappiness. The state’s inability to support the citizens with adequate employment and low cost of living would be strong factors contributing to the national unhappiness. Instead of being on the defensive or being hopping mad, we need a deeper look at the ‘whys’ and a realistic investigation into reasons of discontentment in an otherwise economically strong nation.

The writer is an author and media entrepreneur. Views expressed are personal