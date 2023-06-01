Turning the trickle into flow

One Earth. One Family. One Future. This is the intrinsic theme of our nation's G20 presidency which is in accordance with our philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', underscoring the interdependence of the world and the significance of collaborative efforts.

India took the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, which presented a significant opportunity for the country to demonstrate its advancements and tackle diverse global issues. India's prominent position as the mother of democracy and one of the rapidly developing economies confers substantial influence on its leadership role within the G20. The leadership of India is poised to facilitate the bridging of divides and the promotion of cooperation among the members of the G20.

It is precipitous that the most populous country in the world, with a population of 1.4 billion people, has less than four per cent of the world's freshwater resources. This means that there is a limited amount of water available for each person. To understand the severity of the situation, let's look at the per capita freshwater availability. In 1951, each person in India had around 5,177 cubic meters of freshwater available. However, by 2014, this number had significantly decreased to 1,508 cubic meters. It is projected to further decline to 1,465 cubic meters by 2024. If effective measures are not taken to address this issue, by the year 2050, the per capita freshwater availability is expected to drop even further to 1,235 cubic meters. It is important to note that there will be significant regional variations, meaning that some areas will have even less water available.

The fourth G20 Dialogue on water was organised by India as part of the ECSWG (Energy and Climate Sustainability Working Group) 2nd meeting during the second ECSWG session. The event took place from March 27-29, 2023 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The main objective of the G20 Water Dialogue was to provide a platform for all G20 countries to showcase their best practices in water management. Water management refers to the various strategies and techniques used to conserve, protect, and efficiently use water resources. By emphasising the importance of water management and promoting the exchange of best practices, the G20 Water Dialogue aimed to contribute to global efforts in achieving water security, sustainability, and resilience.

India’s Global Water Security Model

India's approach to water security has gained recognition as a potential model for the world, particularly in the context of the global South. India has demonstrated the successful integration of management, technology, and people's participation in the water sector, setting an example for others to follow. India's water security initiatives revolve around four key pillars: people, technology, climate, and sustainability. These initiatives prioritise the involvement of local communities, harness the power of advanced technologies, consider the impact of climate change, and emphasise the need for sustainable practices.

By placing people at the centre of water management efforts, India aims to ensure that communities are actively engaged in decision-making processes, water conservation, and responsible water use. The active participation of the local population contributes to the long-term sustainability of water management practices. Leveraging technology plays a crucial role in India's water security model. By incorporating modern technologies, such as data analytics, remote sensing, and IoT (Internet of Things).

Furthermore, India's water security initiatives prioritise sustainability. This involves promoting responsible water usage, adopting water-efficient practices, and minimising water wastage. By integrating sustainability principles into water management strategies, India aims to ensure the long-term viability of water resources and mitigate the adverse impacts of water scarcity.

India, during its G20 Presidency, is actively sharing these successful initiatives and models with other countries. By doing so, it aims to support the global South, where water management challenges are prevalent, and foster affordable, scalable, and reliable solutions for achieving water security. Through knowledge sharing and collaboration, India strives to contribute to the prosperity and sustainable development of nations facing similar water-related challenges.

Challenges and Way Forward

The way that India takes to ensuring water security has garnered international attention as a possible model, particularly for countries in the global South. Nevertheless, it is plagued by several difficulties that put the nation's continued existence and progress in jeopardy. These challenges include the excessive extraction of groundwater, pollution of water, insufficient distribution, ineffective management of water, the influence of climate change, and conflicts over available water resources. Groundwater is an extremely important resource for India, but it is being depleted at an alarming rate as a result of excessive usage in irrigation, businesses, and households.

India has put in efforts in response to these difficulties. For instance, the Jal Jeevan Mission has been working to increase the number of homes in rural areas that have access to a tap. Nevertheless, investments in the sustainability of water sources and monitoring of water quality are necessary in order to guarantee a consistent and high-quality water supply. In addition, initiatives such as the Namami Gange Programme and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation have been launched with the goals of lowering pollution levels, better-managing wastewater, and employing treated wastewater for agricultural irrigation purposes. While the Atal Bhujal Mission works to engage local communities in water management and climate resilience planning, the Per Drop More Crop programme encourages the adoption of water-saving technologies in agricultural settings. These combined initiatives hope to improve the accessibility, quality, and long-term viability of water resources, which in turn will result in favourable societal, economic, and public health results.

As India assumes the presidency of the G20, the country will have a unique and important chance to accelerate progress towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) and establish itself as a global model for water-related measures. India is in a position to make a significant contribution towards the goal of achieving universal access to clean water and sanitation by disseminating effective techniques, fostering a culture of sustainability, and lending assistance to other countries.

