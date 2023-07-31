Trustworthy camaraderie

The year 2023 marks 25 years of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership. This milestone coincided with a two-day visit by Indian Prime Minister Modi to France in July this year. To mark the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French partnership, both countries agreed to adopt a roadmap, Horizon 2047, to set the course for the bilateral relationship up to 2047, which will celebrate the centenary of India’s independence, the centenary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries and 50 years of the strategic partnership.



During this visit, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron and joined him for the Bastille Day celebrations as the guest of honour. This is the second time that an Indian leader has been invited as the 'Guest of Honour' to the parade. A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade. Also, three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

The partnership between India and France covers all aspects of bilateral cooperation, including a strategic component. In 2018, Indian Prime Minister stated that India considered France one of its most trusted defence partners.

Background

France was the first major Western country to build a long-term strategic partnership with India. However, the Bastille Day parade is testimony to more than a century-old affiliation and the bond between both the armies. According to India's defence ministry, over 1.3 million Indian soldiers (both from British India and French India) had participated in World War I. Several of these soldiers fought shoulder-to-shoulder with France’s troops in the treacherous trenches on the French soil.

France was one of the first P5 countries to stand firmly with India while the world turned away in the wake of the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998. Defying the US-led sanctions, France was also among the first countries to sign a civil nuclear pact with India. Moreover, France has reiterated its support for India's bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and for its accession to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

Bilateral relations

The bilateral relations between India and France are considered as “strong, trusted and consistent”. It remains in “excellent shape” and, specifically, over the last 25 years, this partnership has been seen in many ways; the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft by India in 2016, the construction of 6 Scorpène-class submarines in Mumbai, encouragement for developing partnerships between industrial firms, and the joint development and launch of satellites. France and India are also determined to ensure the success of the Jaitapur EPR nuclear power project, which will eventually provide India with reliable, affordable, low-carbon energy. In the aviation sector, the Tata group has tied up with Airbus to manufacture C295 tactical transport aircraft in Vadodara, Gujarat. This line is expected to be expanded into other civilian and military aircraft manufacturing in a joint venture with France.

France became India's second-largest defence supplier from 2017-2021. Defence cooperation has progressed rapidly. There is a genuine industrial partnership, including on co-design and co-development, not just for ourselves but also for other countries. From the procurement of the first-generation Dassault Ouragan fighter, named 'Toofani' in the Indian Air Force (IAF), to the recent submarine and Rafale-M deal; the defence sector has emerged as a crucial pillar of the India-France relationship.

Moreover, France has also been instrumental in assisting India's defence modernisation efforts through technology transfers, enabling indigenous production capabilities, and joint ventures.

The French and Indian armies frequently conduct joint exercises. Dialogue is also ongoing in the areas of space and cyberspace, as well as the fight against terrorism.

Currently, France is the 11th largest foreign investor in India, with a total FDI stock of USD 10,389 million from April 2000 to September 2022. With over 1,000 French businesses operating in India and doing business to the tune of USD 20 billion, the two nations' bilateral trade is currently valued at EUR 10.7 billion.

The relationship is also based on increasingly vibrant human and economic exchanges. The President of the French Republic has thus set an objective to host an increasing number of Indian students in France by 2025. Furthermore, there are over 540 French companies and subsidiaries in India, employing almost 3,00,000 people. France and India are also continuing to strengthen their trade and investment in the areas of clean energy, smart cities, new technologies, supporting urban and ecological transitions and health.

Recent developments

France and India’s partnership has broadened to include a strong Indo-Pacific component. India and France are resident powers of the Indian Ocean and in the Indo-Pacific. In 2018, the leadership of both countries welcomed the “Joint Strategic Vision of India-France Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region”. In operational terms, Franco-Indian joint patrolling in the Indian Ocean signals New Delhi’s intent to engage with like-minded partners in expanding its footprint in the Indian Ocean.

In September 2022, India and France agreed to set up an Indo-Pacific trilateral framework to roll out development projects, and expand strategic cooperation. Both countries agreed to set up an Indo-Pacific Trilateral Development Cooperation Fund that will support sustainable innovative solutions for countries in the region.

France led a multilateral exercise 'La Pérouse' with the navies of Quad countries — India, the US, Australia, Japan and the UK in the strategic Indian Ocean region, where China is trying to get foothold after wresting control of the strategic Hambantota port in Sri Lanka.

A recent strategic agreement between France and India also allows both countries' warships access to the other's naval stations across the Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy now has access to significant French ports, including one in Djibouti, the location of China's sole overseas military installation.

Furthermore, the adoption of the bilateral roadmap on the Blue Economy and Ocean governance in February 2022 officialised the Indo-French commitment to sustainable development, the rational use of marine resources and research in the area of oceans. In recent years, it has been broadened to form a partnership on major global challenges for the planet (climate, environment, protecting the ocean’s health). So, France and India founded the International Solar Alliance alongside COP21, and it is now working all over the world.

All these elements enable France and India to ensure their strategic independence, including by reducing their dependence on third countries in these areas.

Conclusion

There are no real substantive disagreements between the two nations. France and India are linked via common values, a shared commitment to democracy, and a will to support and defend multilateralism and international law. They are now forging ahead with cooperation in issues such as digitisation, cyber, green energy, blue economy, ocean sciences, and space. India and France understand each other’s interests and dependencies. In the marking of a long strategic partnership, a common interest in enhancing strategic autonomy and improving resilience, there is much ground ahead for further collaboration.

The writer is PhD Scholar in Political Science and International Politics. Views expressed are personal