Transforming Water Security

In a country where water scarcity threatens agricultural productivity, economic stability, and the well-being of millions, the river-linking concept has emerged as a bold solution. Among the most critical projects in India’s ambitious river interlinking initiative are the modified Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) and Ken-Betwa linkages, both hold immense promise for transforming the water landscape of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

In both projects, Madhya Pradesh has played a pivotal role as it is the birthplace of rivers, which will be linked to resolving the water scarcity threats and managing the availability of water for various purposes like irrigation, drinking water, industrial use, flushing and increasing water ground table to the trio states.

Madhya Pradesh is set to become the first state in the country to implement the ambitious National River Linking Project (NRLP). On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Ken-Betwa Link Project in Khajuraho of drought-prone Bundelkhand, to mark the centenary birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an ideological stalwart of the Saffron party, who had taken the vision of interlinking rivers.

Earlier, a significant development took place on December 17 in Jaipur, where a tripartite Memorandum of Agreement was signed among the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and the Centre for the implementation of the PKC project in the presence of PM Modi. The event was also marked by the attendance of MM Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil.

These two projects gained momentum after Mohan Yadav became the CM of Madhya Pradesh, owing to his dedicated efforts. Otherwise, both projects had been pending for nearly two decades. Another significant factor is also the formation of a BJP government in Rajasthan.

Vajpayee’s Vision for River Linking

The idea of interlinking India’s rivers was first introduced by Bharat Ratna Vajpayee in 2002. He understood the grave impact of recurring droughts and floods on the nation’s agricultural economy and overall development. To implement the idea, Vajpayee’s government set up two bodies the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) and the National Perspective Plan (NPP), a strategic blueprint to link India’s major rivers for better water distribution and flood control.

As per his vision, surplus water from flood-prone regions could be transferred to water-scarce areas, ensuring a steady supply of water for drinking, irrigation, and industry.

Double-engine governments and PM Modi’s push

Although the project has faced several challenges over the years due to political reasons, Vajpayee’s vision continues to guide the river-linking initiative. Under the leadership of PM Modi, significant steps are being taken to bring it to fruition. As PM Modi says the double-engine governments are becoming the symbol of good governance, the idea of river linking has been made successful after the formation of BJP’s governments in the trio states MP, Rajasthan, UP, and the Centre simultaneously.

Under PM Modi, the vision has received a fresh impetus, his government has fast-tracked the NRLP, emphasising consistently policy initiatives and the need for a “sustainable and equitable distribution of water resources” to ensure that no part of India faces a water crisis.

The Ken-Betwa River link, A Hope to Bundelkhand

It is a landmark project worth RS 44,605 crore aimed at addressing the water needs of the drought-prone Bundelkhand region, which spans parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The Ken and Betwa rivers originate from MP and flow through parts of the state, which will be linked under this project. Further, the Betwa flows into southwestern UP.

The Ken-Betwa link will provide over 1,000 million cubic meters (MCM) of water annually, significantly enhancing the water availability for agriculture and drinking purposes in Bundelkhand’s 10 districts of MP and 4 districts of UP, benefiting directly 1900 villages of MP.

The project’s key benefits are irrigation boost, hydropower generation, sustainable livelihoods, and the minimising migrations from the drought-prone Bundelkhand.

The Modified PKC: A Lifeline for MP and Rajasthan

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 72,000 crore. Under the project, water is expected to provide for irrigation, drinking and industrial use for the people of 13 districts each of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The project will cover 6.13 lakh hectares of land across 2,094 villages of Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal and Malwa regions. Additionally, it will provide drinking water to a population of 40 lakh people and modernise and upgrade the 60-year-old Chambal Main Canal Distribution System.

The PKC aims to alleviate the severe water scarcity in southern and southeast Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh. As per the proposed plan, the project ensures sustained water supply, agricultural boost, and economic and industrial development.

The Role of State Governments

The success of these river-linking projects has hinged on the strong support and collaboration of the state governments. CMs of all three states including Yadav, Sharma and Yogi have worked together diligently with the Union government to ensure the effective implementation of these ambitious initiatives.

MP CM Yadav has played a pivotal role in advancing these projects, as Madhya Pradesh occupies a central position among the three states involved. Notably, all the rivers slated for interlinking under these projects originate in Madhya Pradesh, underscoring the state’s critical importance in their successful implementation.

The River Linking Project

The NRLP is among the world’s most ambitious water management initiatives. Implemented by the National Water Development Agency (NWDA), the scheme comprises two components Himalayan and Peninsular, including 30 major river link proposals. The PKC and Ken-Betwa projects fall under the Peninsular Component.

A New Era of Water Security

The PKC and Ken-Betwa River link projects represent a new chapter in India’s efforts to address water scarcity and promote equitable water distribution.

The successful completion of these river links will not only transform the agricultural landscape of the respective states but also provide a model for sustainable water management across India.

The writer is a senior journalist and TV panellist. Views expressed are personal