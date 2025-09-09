Towards Shared Vigilance

The primary responsibility of any modern state is to ensure the security and well-being of its citizens. Protecting life is not just a matter of governance but a constitutional obligation. The Constitution of India, through Article 21, guarantees every individual the fundamental right to life and personal liberty. Implicit in this guarantee is the duty of the state to protect its citizens from threats, both external and internal. To meet this essential responsibility, successive governments in India have established a comprehensive security framework that includes the Defence Forces, State Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and auxiliary organisations like Civil Defence volunteers. Alongside these public institutions, a large workforce of private security personnel has also become a vital part of the security system. Operating under the Private Security Agencies Regulation (PSAR) Act and Rules, enacted by Parliament and overseen by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), these agencies have gradually taken on a prominent role in maintaining internal security and public order.

The landscape of internal security in India has become increasingly complex. Rising crime rates and consistently low conviction rates have put great pressure on the police system. Additionally, operations like Operation Sindoor have shown that threats are not limited to traditional borders; they cross geographies, requiring a more widespread, community-focused approach to security. In this new environment, protecting every part of the country and making sure citizens are prepared to respond to emergencies—including the possibility of war—has become essential.

In this context, the role of the private security workforce, which numbers nearly one crore personnel, becomes even more important. Located across the country, this workforce has the potential to serve as the first line of response during a crisis. Well-trained, efficient, and disciplined, private security personnel can effectively support the efforts of the police and other enforcement agencies.

Recognising this potential, the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) has launched an innovative initiative called the National Citizen Security Culture (NCSC). This project aims to foster a culture of shared responsibility by encouraging citizens to actively participate in ensuring safety and security. The model envisions private security agencies raising awareness, providing specialised training, and working closely with local police. Through this approach, security training is extended to ordinary citizens living or working in residential colonies, schools, hospitals, marketplaces, and workplaces, thereby strengthening the foundations of community resilience.

Furthermore, private security agencies are enhancing their capabilities with specialised skills in drone operations, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence applications to address the technological demands of modern security challenges. CAPSI has also formed sub-committees focusing on specific themes such as the City Security Council (CSC), Drone Warriors, Cybersecurity and AI, and Women Security (Naari Rakshak Team—NRT). These groups are responsible for creating tailored solutions to urgent security issues.

A clear example of this approach is seen in Hyderabad’s City Security Council (CSC), where local police, private security firms, corporations, and other stakeholders work together systematically. The CSC regularly meets to discuss law and order, traffic control, crime prevention, resource mobilisation, and, importantly, public trust in law enforcement agencies. Historically, the Indian police have faced issues of corruption and inefficiency, leading to a decline in public confidence. Meanwhile, the involvement of private security agencies has gradually increased this trust, thanks to their higher accountability and fewer misconduct incidents. The Hyderabad model serves as a notable example of successful public–private partnership (PPP) in internal security and should be replicated in other major cities and eventually in districts and rural areas.

The future direction of private security also emphasises widespread adoption of technology. About two lakh personnel are anticipated to be trained soon in drone operations. This initiative is set to be a game-changer in surveillance, allowing real-time monitoring, incident reporting, and improved law enforcement. At the same time, CAPSI has established the Naari Rakshak Team (NRT) focused on women’s safety. The goal is to provide affordable technology to women for self-protection, while ensuring quick-response teams are nearby during emergencies. Once again, the partnership between private security and local police supports the operational framework of this initiative. Additionally, another group specialising in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity is also working on related efforts.

A critical outcome of these initiatives is the gradual development of a security-aware citizenry. By fostering awareness and responsibility, citizens are expected to respond properly during crises involving law and order, crime, or disaster. The intended culture resembles the American 911 system, embodying the principle of “See something, say something.” The goal is to encourage citizens to quickly report suspicious activities or untoward incidents to the police or private security personnel, thereby creating a layered and responsive public safety mechanism.

To implement this vision, CAPSI, through private security agencies, has created comprehensive training programs. These are to be delivered with help from local police and aimed at various stakeholders, including Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market committees, mall operators, schools, hospitals, and administrators of government and private institutions. Notably, private security personnel are expected to work closely with Civil Defence forces, serving as first responders during wars, natural disasters, or other emergencies. This partnership is formalised through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between CAPSI and the Director General of Civil Defence and Home Guards (MHA, Government of India). An equivalent MoU has also been signed between CAPSI and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), ensuring the availability of a large, trained workforce during disasters and crises.

The vision behind these efforts is to create a strengthened community policing system. Private security personnel, working alongside local police, are expected to help detect criminal activities quickly, respond rapidly, and ultimately reduce crime. The broader societal impact would be significant: saving lives and property, easing the load on police and courts, and increasing citizen satisfaction with security services. Additionally, adopting advanced technologies and aligning with new criminal laws are expected to transform India’s internal security landscape, improving both effectiveness and citizen trust.

At the organisational level, CAPSI is establishing itself as a key partner of government agencies. Through its State Chapters, it collaborates with State Governments and Union Territories to ensure smooth policy implementation. Nationally, it works closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs, helping with both the development and execution of policy decisions.

The private security industry in India is no longer limited to guarding gates or buildings; it is increasingly integrating into the mainstream security framework. By utilising its extensive manpower, adopting modern technologies, and encouraging citizen participation, the sector is set to play a transformative role in India’s internal security. The initiatives led by CAPSI—ranging from the NCSC to CSCs, Drone Warriors, NRT, and AI applications—demonstrate a forward-thinking approach that combines citizen empowerment with institutional collaboration. If maintained and scaled effectively, this model promises not only to strengthen the State’s ability to fulfil its constitutional duty under Article 21 but also to reshape the nature of citizen-focused security in the country.

