Tiny shreds of pollutants

India’s journey towards achieving sustainable development goals (SDG) by 2030 will be unfulfilled until it can address the issue of one of the significant microplastic contributors to the marine environment: Microfibres.



When we launder clothes in washing machines, tiny pieces get shredded. These invisible thread-like pieces of size, usually less than 5 mm, are called microfibres. They come from all types of clothes; synthetic, natural and semi-synthetic.

While synthetic microfibres, often labelled as microplastics, have garnered significant attention, the concern extends beyond their realm. Natural and semi-synthetic microfibres have recently emerged as equally worrisome pollutants due to their tendency to release a plethora of chemicals and dyes.

As they enter ecosystems, these invisible threats jeopardise the growth and reproductive capabilities of various organisms and pose risks to human health when they inadvertently enter our food chain.

While we diligently laundry our clothes, little do we realise the pollution caused by this seemingly mundane task.

In developing economies like India, where wastewater treatment systems seem inadequate, microfibres find their way directly into aquatic systems and, ultimately, the marine environment. Even when wastewater treatment plants capture a portion of these microfibres, they manage to infiltrate the environment through landfills or sludge applications.

India’s plastic waste management and textile rules have not yet identified this pollutant or its significance. It is continuing as an invisible threat. Considering the sheer population of India, even a small percentage of households using washing machines significantly contribute to microfibre pollution.

Studies have come up with varied reasons for the shedding of microfibres from textile laundering. Many factors influence microfibre release, from washing temperature and drum speed to water volume, detergent type, load capacity, washing machine type, textile design and even textile quality. Dryers have also been identified as a significant source of microfibre emissions directly into the air.

The impact of washing by hand, which is prevalent in the Indian context, remains an unexplored concern with potential consequences.

The burgeoning textile industry and the rise of fast fashion culture in emerging economies like India are clutching their grips tight on their younger generation and unsustainable consumerist culture. This use-and-throw culture focuses on quantity over quality resulting in cheaper textile designs, compromised fabric quality and surplus production.

Rapid urbanisation, increased purchasing power, growing gross domestic product and increased brand penetration in the Indian market contribute to unsustainability.

The Indian textile laws do not have complete control over this unregulated yet significant industry with a significant share in the global market regarding the production, import, and export of natural and synthetic textiles.

Addressing microfibre pollution necessitates sustainable and long-lasting solutions like curbing the release of microfibres from textiles forever. For reducing emissions, approaches like using a front-loading washing machine, liquid detergents, washing on full load at cold temperature and normal drum speed reduce the shedding significantly by causing less stress to the clothes.

Tools like guppy friend bags and cora balls, when used while laundering, have shown to reduce emissions. Embracing natural air-drying methods also immensely aids in microfibre emission into the air.

Another option is investing in an excellent external washing machine filter and sustainable disposal of the collected microfibres.

Still, these are not sustainable solutions because they will not reduce the number of microfibres released, only control a lot of them from ending up in the environment. Many countries like France have already created rules making it mandatory for washing machine brands to have inbuilt filters with associated sustainable disposable mechanisms by 2025.

Proper labelling in textiles to raise awareness, novel corporate social responsibility strategies, etc, are some of their endeavours. These will help India achieve SDG targets, encompassing plastic pollution reduction, marine conservation and sustainable consumption practices.

Sustainable concepts like recycling and thrifting need more popularity in Indian culture. These can reduce the overexploitation of resources and limit mass production.

The public needs to be made aware and educated about these concepts. Many multinational brands have come up with recycling trash textiles into various products or parts thereof as part of their commitment to environmental sustainability.

Still, the culture of thrifting is unheard of or frowned upon in Indian culture. The art of embracing preloved textiles must be promoted through proper awareness and campaigns. This concept not only promotes sustainability but also enhances human qualities like compassion and empathy.

Addressing the tiny pollutants microfibres needs a multifaceted approach incorporating researchers, policymakers, environmental activists, and the government. DTE

The writer is a PhD Scholar (Microplastics and Policy Regulations in India) at the School of Environmental Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology. Views expressed are personal