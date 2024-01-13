Timeless teachings

‘National Youth Day’, celebrated annually on January 12, marks the birthday of one of India’s greatest spiritual giants, Swami Vivekananda. The day was first declared ‘National Youth Day’ (NYD) in 1984 by the Government of India whose communication stated: “It was felt that the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth.” The celebrations on National Youth Day are marked by various events and activities across the nation. Educational institutions, government organisations, and youth groups organise seminars, workshops, cultural programmes, and sports events to engage and inspire the youth and encourage them to embrace Swami Vivekananda's teachings and philosophy, which emphasise the development of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.



Born on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda played a pivotal role in shaping the socio-cultural landscape of India and remains a beacon of inspiration for the youth worldwide. His teachings, encompassing spirituality, self-realisation, and social reform, continue to resonate in contemporary times, offering profound insights into addressing the challenges faced by today's youth.

Swami Vivekananda, a disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and founder of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, is celebrated for his fearless spirit, positive guidance to the youth, and expansive views on social issues. Renowned for numerous lectures on Vedanta philosophy, he emphasised that education should be transformative, not merely an influx of information and further asserted that “Education is not the amount of information in your brain... We must have life-building, man-making, character-making, assimilation of ideas.”

His message of self-confidence, discipline, dedication, and service to humanity resonates strongly with the youth. The NYD serves as a platform to promote tolerance, compassion, and social harmony among the younger generation. Swamiji recognised the formidable demands of instigating social change, urging the youth to fortify not only their mental but also physical prowess. He sought ‘muscles of iron’ and ‘nerves of steel,’ cultivating indomitable will and the strength to confront monumental challenges.

Historian Ramachandra Guha observes, “Vivekananda's emphasis on social service, education, and the upliftment of the downtrodden laid the foundation for a modern, inclusive India. His teachings are a source of inspiration for those working towards social justice and equality”. His teachings are a reservoir of wisdom for fostering self-confidence and empowerment among the youth. His famous exhortation, "Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached," encapsulates the spirit of determination and resilience.

Furthermore, his emphasis on spiritual realisation as a means of personal development – derived from his spiritual mentor Ramakrishna Paramhansa – has found resonance across the globe. In his famous address at the Parliament of the World's Religions in 1893, he spoke about the universality of all religions and the importance of tolerance – a virtue that Mahatma Gandhi adopted as the guiding principle all his life in the initiatives he undertook for India’s Independence.

The Buddhist spiritual leader and teacher, the Dalai Lama feels that "Swami Vivekananda's teachings on the unity of religions and the universality of spiritual truths are more relevant today than ever. In a world torn apart by religious conflicts and strife, his message of tolerance, understanding, and compassion can serve as a guiding light for the youth seeking inner peace and harmony."

Even Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a major proponent of the armed struggle for the Indian independence movement, felt that Swami Vivekananda’s “Personality was rich, profound and complex... Reckless in his sacrifice, unceasing in his activity, boundless in his love, profound and versatile in his wisdom, exuberant in his emotions, merciless in his attacks but yet simple as a child, he was a rare personality in this world of ours.”

Rishi Aurobindo Ghose considered Swami Vivekananda as his spiritual mentor. According to him, “Vivekananda was a soul of puissance if ever there was one, a very lion among men... We perceive his influence still working gigantically, we know not well how, we know not well where, in something that is not yet formed, something leonine, grand, intuitive, upheaving that has entered the soul of India and we say, “Behold, Vivekananda still lives in the soul of his Mother and in the souls of her children.”

Aniruddha Burmon, Associate Professor at University BT & Evening College, Cooch Behar, points out that during India's fight for independence from the British, Swami Vivekananda recognised that mere political freedom wouldn't alleviate the country's poverty. He attributed India's economic struggles to British policies and exploitation. Vivekananda emphasised that political freedom was a means, not an end, and advocated for economic freedom as crucial for the majority.

Moreover, in the tumultuous crossroads of two transformative centuries, as Europe grappled with imperialist machinations and impending conflict, Swami Vivekananda emerged as a guiding force. In less than a decade, he captivated millions in India and garnered admiration in Europe and America. Defying imperialist stereotypes, he made profound contributions across diverse realms, dispelling misconceptions and shaping the trajectory of human knowledge with lasting impact.

He further, ardently believed that youth should prioritise life's broader aspects over mere livelihood. Encouraging them to defy societal constraints and combat inequality, injustice, and mental bondage, he urged them to participate in the quest for comprehensive freedom — political, economic, and spiritual. Swamiji admired the youth's potential for sincerity and unwavering dedication towards pursuing noble causes. It was Swami Vivekananda who said, “My faith is in the younger generation, the modern generation, out of them will come my workers, they will work out the whole problem like lions.”

His teachings on youth empowerment and leadership remain particularly pertinent in the contemporary context. Global leaders, including former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and entrepreneur Richard Branson, acknowledge the impact of Vivekananda's principles on their leadership journeys. Ban Ki-moon notes that Vivekananda's emphasis on youth empowerment aligns with the United Nations' commitment to engaging young people in addressing global challenges; while Branson sees in Vivekananda's teachings a source of inspiration for fostering innovation and leadership in business.

Subhas Chandra Bose eulogised about Vivekananda ― “he was so great, so profound, so talented. A yogi of the highest spiritual level in direct communion with the truth, who had, for the time being sacred his whole life to the moral and spiritual uplift of his nation and of humanity, that is how I would describe him. If he had been alive, I would have been at his feet. Modern India is his creation — if I err not”.

Swami Vivekananda, driven by a mission encompassing both national and international dimensions, ardently advocated peace and human unity through Vedanta's spiritual tenet of oneness. Despite his inclination for meditative ascension, his compassionate nature compelled him to address global human suffering. In his brief yet impactful life of thirty-nine years, he authored timeless classics like ‘Jnana-Yoga’, ‘Bhakti-Yoga’, ‘Karma-Yoga’, and ‘Raja-Yoga’, profound reflections on Hindu philosophy, leaving an enduring legacy.

Swami Vivekananda emphasised fostering patriotism, human dignity, and national pride among Indians. He advocated equality, instilling confidence in their ability to shape history. Promoting universal brotherhood, his progressive ideas positively influenced India's patriotic and national consciousness. Vivekananda's contributions to the national struggle endure, inspiring the masses to this day with his teachings. A social regeneration of the Youth power awaits!

