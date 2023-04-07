Through trust and competency

A researcher from the West asked me to comment on the incident of disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, based on the judgement delivered in the Surat court. I replied that I am incompetent to observe the substantive aspect of the judgement but I can make an observation on the political events and incidents that are happening related to the judgement. Firstly, I am not surprised by the judgement of the court and the decision disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from the membership of Lok Sabha. The present dispensation would do this kind of activity because it works in a different mode. Ever since Narendra Modi was nominated as the Prime Ministerial candidate, the BJP has been transformed into a party with a killer instinct, attempting to change the course of politics in India. It is a different BJP. It cannot be compared with the BJP of yesteryears, and the Indian National Congress (INC) has to understand this, and act accordingly. The leaders, especially Narendra Modi and Amit shah, are working with a mission and agenda by building organisational strength and evolving strategies. To achieve its objectives, the BJP has created a consciousness among the masses, which has been working in the favour of the BJP. The moment the BJP came under the stewardship of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, it mercilessly sidelined all the senior leaders, not to disrespect them but to achieve its goal. From this style of functioning of the BJP, one has to understand the path carved out for the BJP and its consequences. Had the INC and its leaders understood the reality, they would not have faced the kind of problems they are facing today. Many of the leaders of the INC, when they were in power, underestimated the capacity of Narendra Modi and Amit shah. As a result, they have lost their power to the BJP. If they understood the power of the new leaders and their approach, the INC would have repositioned itself and acted accordingly. However, it seems that the INC has not learnt any lessons, for which the advisors can be blamed, who are not performing their role either professionally or consciously and truthfully. If they were sincere, they would not have allowed the case to be trialed at a lower court in Surat Gujarat. The INC has to learn a lot from the DMK of Tamil Nadu. The BJP has learnt many things from the DMK and, hence, at present, the saffron party has emerged as a challenge for the DMK itself.



One has to look at the history of the case filed against J Jayalalitha and the course of the judgement. Had the Congress leaders shown any capacity and sincerity in looking after the cases of Rahul Gandhi, they would not have allowed the trial to be done in Surat court. The BJP is conceding many opportunities to allow politics on the substantive issues of the people, but the INC is not taking up all those issues. It gives a sense that the party works only on the issues relating to Rahul Gandhi, thus weakening the main causes. The party gives a sense that if it is not able to protect its leaders, then how is it going to protect the people. With each passing day, the INC is exhibiting its incompetency, for which the advisors surrounding Rahul Gandhi are responsible.

Secondly, the trust deficit. It is a more serious issue in the path of unifying opposition parties. Indeed, to oppose the BJP, all opposition parties have to be united on principles, programmes and approaches. The opposition unity should not be for the short-term goal of defeating the BJP, but to keep the opposition together to run the government if the joint opposition wins the election. Otherwise, it will be just like another 1977.

The regional political parties will have to trust the INC and vice versa. For this to happen, a meaningful dialogue is necessary. On the contrary, there are serious differences between the INC and the regional political parties, as is evident in the statements made by their leaders. Unless these differences are ironed out and a sense of trust is built, the opposition unity will remain a pipe dream. The political climate may bring them together for electoral gains but that will not sustain after the elections. Globalisation of the economy had brought great damage to all the parties when they were in power, either at the Centre or states, as the BJP continuously attacked them for being corrupt parties. On this issue, one has to learn from the DMK. It has been criticised by many for allegedly being a corrupt party ever since MGR made an exit to form his own party, the AIADMK. Despite its marred image, it could manage and win elections. Later, the AIADMK was also criticised as one of the corrupt regional parties and, yet, it could win the elections. How the DMK and the AIADMK could remain with people and in power intermittently? They evolve narratives to cover up their weaknesses. In the past three decades, there had been no political engagement of the people, especially the youth. As a result, there is a complete reorientation of youth in the name of development in this country. Mobilising the people for any political struggle is an uphill task.

Right now, someone has to take initiative to bring the opposition parties together to have a dialogue. If it is done by Sonia Gandhi, there is a possibility to bring them together. She is the only trusted leader to do that exercise. Secondly, trust has to be created towards the INC among the regional political parties. Thirdly, new narratives and programmes have to be evolved. Furthermore, attractive promises will have to be made to the people. Each party and every individual leader should consider the truth, nation, and the people supreme, and not their party or leaders. If they do it with a sense of commitment, it is possible to see a winning opposition, otherwise the victory is reserved for the BJP in 2024 as well.

The writer is a former Professor and Rajiv Gandhi Chair for Panchayati Raj Studies, Gandhigram Rural Institute. Views expressed are personal