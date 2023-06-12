Through a purple patch

The global gaming industry has experienced significant growth over the years, and it continues to expand rapidly. The accessibility of gaming platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices, has contributed to their popularity. With continuous advancements in technology, gaming platforms offer increasingly immersive and realistic experiences. High-definition graphics, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and improved audio enhance gameplay, making it more engaging and appealing. Gaming platforms offer a vast library of games. From action-packed shooters to immersive role-playing games (RPGs) and multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBAs), there is something for every type of gamer.



Gaming platforms provide online multiplayer functionality, enabling players to collaborate or compete with others. Competitive gaming has gained widespread recognition, with professional players and tournaments attracting large audiences. Streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming further amplify this trend. The popularity of mobile gaming has skyrocketed due to the widespread availability of smartphones and tablets.

Cloud gaming platforms have gained momentum in recent years, allowing players to stream games directly to their devices without the need for high-end hardware. This technology eliminates the barrier of entry and expands access to gaming for those who may not have powerful gaming setups. Services like Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Microsoft xCloud enable players to access and play games instantly from the cloud. Developers are increasingly implementing cross-platform play, allowing gamers on different platforms to play together seamlessly. Cross-platform compatibility promotes inclusivity and expands the player base. Virtual reality headsets, such as Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, provide immersive experiences. Augmented reality games, like Pokémon Go, merge virtual elements with the real world, creating unique gaming experiences. Mobile gaming platforms continue to improve in terms of graphics, performance, and game selection. Games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile have showcased the potential of mobile gaming by delivering console-like experiences on smartphones. Gaming platforms are harnessing the power of advanced graphics technologies to deliver more realistic and visually stunning experiences. They are incorporating robust social and community features. Players can connect with friends, join communities, share gameplay clips, and communicate through in-game chat or voice chat systems. This fosters a sense of community among gamers. Gaming platforms are becoming more inclusive by prioritising accessibility features. Developers are implementing options for customisable controls, subtitles, colourblind modes, and other accessibility features to ensure that gamers of all abilities can enjoy the gaming experience.

In order to be closer to the hub of the video game development industry, Unity Technologies moved its corporate headquarters to San Francisco, California, in 2008. The decision paid off since during the following few years, the business expanded quickly. In 2011, WestSummit Capital and iGlobe Partners launched a USD 12 million Series B fundraising round for Unity, which fuelled the business's growth. Unity's adaptability was a key factor in its success. Additionally, Unity supports a vibrant and helpful community of developers that exchange expertise, pro tips, and shortcuts for working efficiently with the programme. It plans gatherings like its yearly Unite conference, which brings together developers from all over the world to exchange experiences and learn from one another.

Unity has experienced both accomplishments and disasters over the years. The release of Unity 5 in 2015, which added some new features and enhancements to the programme to make it even more capable and user-friendly, was one of its biggest triumphs. The company's IPO in 2020, which raised more than USD 1.3 billion and elevated Unity to the status of one of the most valuable software firms in the world, was another notable achievement. At the same time, the business made the decision to stop supporting the Unity Web Player in 2016, which was a plugin that allowed Unity games to be played directly in a web browser. Developers that had created games exclusively for the web platform criticised this choice. Other game engines like Unreal Engine and CryEngine have competed with Unity. While larger studios have frequently chosen these other engines because of their superior visual capabilities and better versatility, Unity has remained a popular choice for independent creators and smaller studios.

Over 2 billion people use Unity's platform each month to make games and other interactive content. It continues to set the bar high for creativity, community development, and game software development. Its usage and importance in the gaming world can be highlighted in the following ways:

Cross-platform development: Unity Pro allows developers to create games for multiple platforms, including PC, consoles (such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch), mobile devices (iOS and Android), and even emerging platforms like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR);

Rich and flexible game engine: Unity Pro provides a robust game engine with a wide range of features and tools. It offers a visual editor that simplifies the creation and manipulation of game objects, assets, scenes, and UI elements;

Asset store and community: Unity Pro has an extensive Asset Store, where developers can find ready-made assets, scripts, plugins, and tools to enhance their games. Additionally, Unity has a large and active community of developers who actively contribute to forums, tutorials, and resources, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing;

Performance optimisation: Unity Pro provides tools and features to optimise game performance, including options to manage memory usage, optimise graphics rendering, and fine-tune code performance;

Real-time collaboration: Unity Pro offers collaboration features that allow multiple developers to work together on the same project simultaneously. This feature streamlines teamwork and enhances productivity;

Analytics and monetisation: Unity Pro includes analytics tools that help developers track player behaviour, gather insights, and make data-driven decisions to improve game design and monetisation strategies;

Continuous updates and support: Unity Pro benefits from regular updates and improvements, ensuring that developers have access to the latest features, bug fixes, and performance enhancements.

Unity Pro has established itself as one of the leading game development platforms and has become an industry standard for many developers. Its versatility enables developers to create games of various genres, including 2D, 3D, and hybrid experiences, catering to different player preferences. Unity Pro provides a range of performance optimisation tools and features that help developers create games with optimal performance across different platforms and devices. These optimisation capabilities ensure smooth gameplay experiences, which is essential in today's competitive gaming market. The software enjoys support from major industry players, including hardware manufacturers, software vendors, and service providers. It also benefits from regular updates and improvements, introducing new features, enhancements, and bug fixes. This commitment to evolving the platform ensures that developers have access to the latest technologies and capabilities.

Overall, the demand for gaming platforms today remains robust due to the combination of technological advancements, diverse game selection, social features, e-sports, mobile gaming, and the emergence of cloud gaming. As the industry continues to evolve, we can expect the demand for gaming platforms to remain strong.

The writer is Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, Sister Nivedita University. Views expressed are personal