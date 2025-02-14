Threads of innovation

The Indian textiles industry has always been the cornerstone of the country’s economy, tradition, culture and heritage. It stands tall as one of the topmost employment-generating sectors, next only to agriculture, and a significant contributor to India’s GDP and export basket. But somehow it did not perform to its potential over the years, particularly in the global market, on account of a variety of factors. Indian apparel industry particularly, which is the most important element of the textile value chain, found itself losing the race of cost competitiveness to some of the least developed and under-developed countries enjoying tariff advantage in important markets, and thereby not realizing its true potential.

There was thus a pressing need for a total rejig and an urgent capacity augmentation to realign product offering with the global import pattern. This was largely addressed by PLI and PMMITRA initiatives of the government. The emerging confident India was inclined to go for it whole hog and unleash the animal spirit. That’s what gave birth to the idea of Bharat Tex in 2024.

In a very short time, Bharat Tex emerged as a transformative platform driving innovation, collaboration and global outreach. Bharat Tex 2025, the second edition of this flagship event, is set to continue this legacy and elevate India's textiles sector to greater heights. Riding on the resounding success of the inaugural Bharat Tex held in February 2024, the upcoming edition promises to be bigger, better and even more impactful. Let us delve into what Bharat Tex 2025 will bring to the table for India’s textiles industry.

Bharat Tex 2025 is poised to bring cutting-edge technologies, business opportunities and strategic partnerships to the forefront. It will serve as a convergence point for stakeholders from across the globe. Manufacturers, exporters, designers and policymakers from India and abroad will put their minds together to exchange ideas and foster collaborations. This will be the most appropriate platform to showcase India’s diverse textile offerings, from traditional handlooms to advanced technical textiles.

The presence of high-profile international delegations will further strengthen India’s positioning as a reliable, stable and dependable partner in the global textile market. MoUs and strategic partnerships forged during the event will pave the way for increased foreign investments, joint ventures and technology transfer in the sector.

Sustainability has become a central theme in the global textiles industry and Bharat Tex 2025 is committed to promoting eco-friendly practices. The Kasturi Cotton brand promoting home-grown organic cotton—an important milestone in India’s quest for sustainable fibre—will be in full display in all its glory. The event will also showcase sustainable innovations, including organic fabrics, recycled materials and energy-efficient production technologies. Green and sustainable story presence at Bharat Tex is closely aligned with India’s national strategy on decarbonisation and net zero emissions. As India advances its leadership in sustainable textiles and responsible clothing, the sustainability pavilion will provide a roadmap for businesses to integrate sustainability into their operations and supply chains.

Knowledge sessions during the event will serve as a forum for policy advocacy, bringing together industry leaders and policymakers to discuss critical issues and ideas. These will touch upon even emerging complex architecture of global compliances and ways and means to navigate them. The key takeaways of these discussions will influence future policy frameworks, benefitting the textiles industry in the long run. Bharat Tex 2025 will encourage Indian textile manufacturers to not only be abreast of the latest global trends but also help them stay ahead of others.

As the textiles industry embraces Industry 4.0, Bharat Tex will highlight the role of technology in shaping the future of textiles through display of the state-of-the-art machinery, smart manufacturing solutions and digital tools. Artificial intelligence for fashion forecasting and blockchain technology for supply chain management, among others, will be key highlights.

Bharat Tex 2025 will provide Indian textile exporters with an unparalleled platform to connect with international buyers and retailers. Dedicated B2B matchmaking sessions and export-focused seminars will enable exporters to showcase their products to a global audience, opening doors to non-traditional markets and expanding existing ones.

Bharat Tex 2025 most appropriately embraces and enshrines the idea of “Make in India and Make for the World” and “Vocal for Local and Local for Global”, amply showcasing the true spirit of "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

As India aspires to become a USD 5 trillion economy, the textiles sector will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal. Bharat Tex 2025, with its comprehensive agenda and vision, is set to be a catalyst for this transformation and position India as a global textile powerhouse.

The writer is Secretary General, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC). Views expressed are personal