Think Global, Act Local

An increase in the earth's average global temperature is known as global warming. Global warming is the result of increase in the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. As we consume more fossil fuels, cut down trees, use more toxic fertilizers for agriculture, and multiply human population, we will begin to experience more devastating effects of global warming across the world.

Global Warming is indeed a difficult phenomenon plaguing the entire world. The oceans are warming, the polar ice caps are melting, and greenhouse gas levels are at an all-time high. It is a necessity to tackle the increasing incidents of climate-induced phenomena, otherwise the world will face grave consequences. The world has seen difficulties w.r.t rising global temperature, pollution caused by glacier melting, air pollution and resource crunch.

This research paper highlights the key causes that has led to global warming in the world and how it is affecting both developed and developing nations. The paper also recommends various solutions to control climate change and hence, global warming through self-initiatives by human beings, drive by governments of both developing and developed nations and leverage of technology. This research paper has been developed after interviewing and gathering responses via questionnaire from industry professionals and personal interactions with villagers and locals in remote areas of India.

What industry professionals, villagers, and locals in remote areas of India think about key causes of global warming. (Based on my personal discussions and responses gathered via questionnaire. Refer detailed research report.)

Below are the key factors that has led to the change in the climate in last five decades around the world with focus on India:

1.Cutting of trees for conversion to agriculture land, extensive use of papers and reduced tree plantation.

2.Dry of wells, ponds and increased use of deep-water tube wells led water at ground level to go down to 250 feet or more.

3.Reduction in millets farming, increase in farming of high yield wheat and rice led to increase in use of ground water.

4.Increase in use of chemicals and fertilizers additives for farming is causing change to the climate frequently.

5.Increase in thermal plants which uses coal to produce large quantity of steam to run the generators leads to pollution and hence, global warming.

6.Pollution due to emissions from vehicles, diesel vehicles, construction of houses and use of large data centers by companies for their business.

We need both humans and government efforts and leverage of technology to control global warming across the world.

A. Self-Initiative by human beings

1.Car Pooling and use of Public Transport: encouraging the use of carpool and public transport rather than private vehicles.

2.Use environment friendly products like jute bags, eco-friendly bag tags, kilned teacups, and reusable utensils instead of plastic bags. 3.Increase in Tree Plantation: By planting more trees, we get more oxygen, and the amount of carbon dioxide also reduces from the atmosphere, which is one of the gases present in the atmosphere responsible for greenhouse effect.

4.Natural Farming: maximize the use of cow dung and cow urine for compost manure to increase the quality of air and reduce global warming.

5.Rainwater Harvesting: Successful examples of in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai must be replicated widely.

B. Collaborative effort by government of developed and developing nations

The first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting, under India's G20 presidency was held at New Delhi, India in February 2023. The goal was to adopt an integrated, comprehensive, and consensus-driven approach to control climate change.

As a matter of priority, the working group will be focusing on arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, and enriching biodiversity; promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy; and encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy. Indian government has committed to bring down the carbon intensity of India by more than 45 per cent by 2030, to meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030 and achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

C. Technology has the potential to control global warming in several ways

1.Use of Renewable energy like solar, wind, and hydropower to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

2.Building and scaling inter-regional energy grids to share solar energy across the globe can be the solution to global problems in the energy sector.

3.Adoption of Hybrid & Electric vehicles are alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles, they produce zero emissions and reduces global warming. 4.Use of Millets: Increase in production and use of millets which requires less water and fertilizers and good for the health.

5.Battery storage: Batteries based on lithium-ion will be the cheapest way to store electricity, such as from solar or wind farms.

6.Energy efficiency: Simple measures like weatherstripping doors and windows, LED light bulbs are excellent practices.

7.Development of accurate models: to monitor and predict the changing climate with the use of technology.

8.Adapt to a changing climate: Technology can help us to do this by developing new methods and materials that are better suited to the changed

conditions or by providing information that helps us to plan for and manage the impacts of climate change.

9.Social Media platforms: to motivate people on use of carpool, environment friendly products, tree plantation etc. to reduce global warming.

10.Incentives to the people for more plantation: public laws to incentives the people for replacement with re-plantation.

The writer is a Class 12 science student at

Amity International School, Saket, New Delhi.

Views expressed are personal.