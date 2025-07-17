The Vanishing Ink

The lexical meaning of writing is subtly abstract because when utterances become impossible, writing comes to the fore. Think tanks, philosophers, and authors sketch their thoughts through writing, which in today’s world is gradually declining as the modern generation believes in digitisation. It is no wonder that an unlucky day may soon dawn in the lives of future children, when the school bag will be preserved in a museum and the tablet will be the sole signature. There are schools that have already begun their journey by introducing the concept of a “No Bag Day” once a week. Undeniably, the thought is much appreciated, considering the weight of school bags and the age of the children, but the overpowering automation replacing traditional learning is somewhat incompatible.

Gen Alpha does not place its trust in writing; instead, it finds genuine comfort in listening to digitised platforms, with tumultuous variations in concentration and consistency. The merits of writing are only retrievable from literature, and teachers used to educate their students on this in classrooms by displaying content on projectors. Technological adaptability lies at the fulcrum of a nation’s successful development, and therefore, learning the nuances of technology is primarily important. Change is necessary, but welcoming change exclusively for inclusive growth is both acceptable and attainable.

Going back slightly from Gen Alpha to Gen Z, it is observed that difficulty persists in writing at a stretch during examinations or while jotting down running notes, whereas glancing through on-screen output is a blissful opportunity. This slack in the art of writing not only obstructs the flow of writing but also retards the smooth development of the brain. The nexus among linguistics, memory, and critical thinking holds good with the improvement in cognitive functions like reasoning and comprehension. In addition, writing inculcates a sense of self-discipline and confidence among learners.

The era of Baby Boomers, Generation X, and to some extent Millennials, placed their trust in writing from childhood, as computers in those days were still in the womb—especially in developing and underdeveloped nations. Left with no choice, they healthily grew up with pen and paper, enabling them to experience comparatively less pain in expressing, remembering, and sharing ideas and opinions.

Kindergartens try to instill the habit of writing through various glittering contemporary methods, unlike the art of writing introduced in prior generations with a spiritual purpose. The proverbial statement still lingers: “If you write, you will never forget.” Fine motor skills developed during childhood remain undiluted throughout life. Unfortunately, Gen Alpha hardly accepts writing due to the mass availability of electronic gadgets, media output, and ready-to-use content, often by unethically mastering AI tools. Today’s learning happens through PPTs, today’s examination procedures are centered on MCQs, and today’s marking systems are luxurious, as the level of learners varies greatly.

Though blessed with better intellect, instant resources, and improved support, they fail to maintain consistency and emotional connection. Constant interaction with robots and frequent Q&As with AI tools are creating hindrances in the path of spontaneous thought and cognitive utilisation. Kids often complain of hand pain while writing, as the habit has faded with the adoption of digital skills. When a child develops the art of gripping, it improves their hand muscles. When they trace and copy, they improve hand-eye coordination. Through these steps, they develop control and precision. If these practices are discontinued during middle and high school stages, they get derailed, and with overarching reliance on digital records, students separate themselves from the traditional art of writing.

Today, writing skills are continuously being pushed to the back burner, and as a result, memory power, concentration, and the power of expression are being compromised. Learners are borrowing thoughts for their homework; adults are over-trusting ready-to-use devices to analyse and synthesise their project ideas—and the consequence is a lack of originality.

Today, the interest in curating literary work is dormant. A narrow focus, low perseverance, and compromised self-regulation skills are becoming challenges in evolving artistic identity. Gen Alpha is going through a series of sophisticated methods to make content memorable, as forgetfulness has become common in the age of automation. This generation lacks social skills and rarely engages in family communication; on the contrary, they remain more comfortable with an iPhone or iPad. Though kids are digitally proficient in the present scenario, the reasons can also be attributed to the prevalence of nuclear family setups, single-mother frameworks, parents’ extensive workloads and unbounded professional commitments, and the absence of the warmth of grandparents.

Differentiated parenting, a Gurukul-inspired teaching atmosphere, and quality family time might create lasting impressions in the minds of the young generation. Gen Alpha needs improvement in their Motor Cortex, Cerebellum, Parietal Lobe, and Basal Ganglia by exercising writing habits to enhance audio-visual skills, coordination, and the speed of brain development. Less exposure to gadgets, reduced screen time, and involvement in physical activities can promote positive psychosocial development.

Today, a paradigm shift in education has taken place. The modern system of teaching and learning has embedded in its curriculum the tenets of the Indian Knowledge System, along with its beliefs and practices, to uphold the spirit of excellence in service. Automation can be embraced, but not at the cost of sacrificing the core values of writing, reading, and deciphering ideas.

Furthermore, to voice dissent against corruption, to march against odds, we need true Protestants—those who are more vocal and more prominent in expressing the truth—and for that, only a pen can make the sword less mighty.

The writer is Asst Prof, Christ University, Bangalore. Views expressed are personal.