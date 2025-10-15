The Vanishing Art of Writing

The lexical meaning of writing is subtly abstract because when utterances become impossible, writing comes to the fore. Thinkers, philosophers, and authors sketch their thoughts through writing, which in today’s world is gradually fading as the modern generation embraces digitisation. It is no wonder that an unlucky day is soon going to dawn in the lives of future children when the school bag will be preserved in a museum, and the tablet will be the sole signature of learning. Some schools have already begun introducing the concept of “No Bag Day” once a week. Undeniably, the thought is much appreciated, considering the weight of school bags and the age of the children, but overpowering automation in place of traditional learning remains somewhat incompatible.

Gen Alpha does not trust the art of writing; instead, it finds genuine comfort in listening to digitised platforms, showing a tumultuous variation in concentration and consistency. The merits of writing are now retrievable only from literature, which teachers once used to discuss with their students in classrooms by displaying the content on projectors. Technological adaptability lies at the fulcrum of a nation’s successful development, and therefore, learning the nuances of technology is vitally important. Change is inevitable, but welcoming it exclusively for inclusive growth is what is both acceptable and attainable. Looking slightly back, from Gen Alpha to Gen Z, it is evident that difficulty persists in writing at a stretch—be it in examinations or while taking running notes—whereas glancing through onscreen material has become a blissful alternative. This slack in the art of writing not only obstructs its mobility but also retards the smooth development of the brain. The nexus among linguistics, memory, and critical thinking holds strong in improving cognitive functions such as reasoning and comprehension. Moreover, writing inculcates a sense of self-discipline and confidence among learners. The eras of baby boomers, Generation X, and to some extent, Millennials placed their trust in writing from childhood, as computers then were still in their infancy—particularly in developing and underdeveloped nations. Left with no choice, they grew up healthily with pen and paper, enabling them to experience less difficulty in expressing, remembering, and sharing ideas and opinions with others.

Kindergarten today tries to instil the habit of writing through various glittering contemporary methods, unlike the earlier generations, for whom writing carried a spiritual purpose. The proverbial statement still holds true: “If you write, you will never forget.” Fine motor skills, which are developed during childhood, remain undiluted through every phase of life. Unfortunately, Gen Alpha rarely accepts writing, owing to the mass availability of electronic gadgets, digital media, and ready-to-use content—often generated by unethically mastering AI tools. Today’s learning happens through PowerPoint slides, examinations revolve around MCQs, and marking systems have turned luxurious, as the levels of learners differ widely. Though blessed with better intellect, instant resources, and improved support, students often fail to maintain consistency and emotional connection. Constant interaction with robots and frequent Q&A sessions with AI tools create hindrances to the spontaneous flow of thought and originality. Children frequently complain of hand pain while writing, as the habit has faded with the rise of digital skills. When a child learns to grip a pen, it strengthens their hand muscles. When they trace and copy, their eye-hand coordination improves, and with these steps, they develop control and precision. If these practices are discontinued during middle or high school, the skills derail; excessive reliance on digital records separates them from the traditional art of writing.

Today, writing skills are steadily moving to the back burner, leading to the decline of memory power, concentration, and expressive ability. Learners borrow thoughts for their homework; adults overtrust ready-to-use devices to analyse and synthesise their project ideas, resulting in a lack of originality. The interest in curating literary work has become dormant. Narrow focus, low perseverance, and compromised self-regulation have become obstacles to developing artistic identity. Gen Alpha is now surrounded by sophisticated methods to make content memorable, as forgetfulness becomes inevitable in the age of automation. This generation lacks social skills and rarely engages in family communication; instead, they feel more comfortable with an iPhone or iPad. Though today’s children are digitally adept, the reason also lies in the rise of nuclear families, single-parent households, parents’ extensive workloads, and the absence of grandparents’ warmth. Differentiated parenting, Gurukul-style teaching, and quality family time may help create lasting impressions in young minds. Gen Alpha needs improvement in their motor cortex, cerebellum, parietal lobe, and basal ganglia by practising writing to enhance audiovisual skills, coordination, and brain development. Reduced exposure to gadgets, lesser screen time, and greater involvement in physical activity can promote positive psychosocial growth.

A paradigm shift in education has undoubtedly taken place. The modern system of teaching and learning has embedded in its curriculum the tenets of the Indian Knowledge System—its beliefs and practices—to uphold the spirit of excellence in service. Automation can and should be embraced, but not at the cost of the core values of writing, reading, and the ability to interpret and express ideas. Furthermore, to voice against corruption and march against the odds, we need true protestors—vocal, courageous, and articulate. And for that, the pen must continue to make the sword less mighty.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is an Assistant Professor at Christ University, Bangalore