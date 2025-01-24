The republic of pluralism

In his historic speech in March 1947, Winston Churchill vehemently opposed Clement Attlee’s declaration of the British quitting India by June 1948. He made incisive remarks, stating: “In handing over the Government of India to the so-called political classes, we are handing over to men of straw, of whom in a few years no trace will remain.” This observation, steeped in racial and colonial supremacy, was actually an apprehension about India’s stability after independence.

It was not Churchill alone who doubted the strength of India as a newly emerging nation. However, with the march of India as a free nation, it became evident that our country would not crumble like a house of cards. Under the leadership of Pandit Nehru, our nation conducted its first general elections in 1952. Before that, we adopted our Constitution and declared ourselves a Republic in 1950. Over the course of 75 years of independence, our country has grown—not exactly in leaps and bounds but certainly through consistent progress.

Moreover, the scar of the communal violence that bled over our freedom could not deter our spirit of communal harmony. Despite the constant efforts of divisive forces, our national integrity has remained unbroken. The recent developments in Bangladesh and the ongoing turmoil in Pakistan glaringly highlight how India is different in fostering its legacy of unification—not merely in terms of geography but also in culture, creed, and language. If we are united, this unity bears the stamp of diversity.

Have we ever thought about the source of strength behind this unity in diversity? If we probe deeper, we may realise that, despite all odds, India has displayed a rare spirit of pluralism. This pluralism is not learned from foreign influences; it is embedded in our culture and traditional beliefs. Our philosophy teaches us to accept the world as our family. India has given shelter to many persecuted races from other nations. Our history testifies to the intermingling of cultures ranging from the Greeks and Indo-Bactrians to Islamic and European influences. The essence of our nation is one of pluralism, multi-ethnicity, and multilingualism.

One of the greatest sons of India, Rabindranath Tagore, provided an outstanding interpretation of India’s pluralism. To him, a country can develop only when all its stakeholders together enjoy the fruits of development. In this regard, he cited the example of a flower, pointing out that the flower becomes gratified only when each of its petals fulfils its life in different directions and in its own way.

If we look at world politics today, we observe how sectarianism is gaining strength. This is bound to affect everyone, for none of us can remain islands of excellence for long. To resist, and resist collectively, we must respond through tolerance and mutual respect. Whether in politics, social order, or economics, there is always scope for resentment. Only an assimilation of ideas can redress disparities.

Our country, with its immense diversity, has absorbed foreign influences and races. Today, the world marvels at our integrity as a nation. A mere glance at any national squad of India in any sports discipline reveals a unique diversity, unmatched anywhere else in the world. Our social institutions, such as schools and other organisations, exemplify healthy functioning, where representatives from all communities experience an ambiance of non-discrimination.

At present, Africa is witnessing more than 35 armed conflicts. Countries like Somalia, Mozambique, and Nigeria are torn apart by racial discontent. South Africa, many believe, is on the verge of a race war.

India, with its vast population and genealogical diversity, stands as a global example of the collective combination of human factors. The pluralism of India rests on its languages, cultures, and religions. Not only do we believe in universal toleration, but we also have respect for different faiths. A celebration of Christmas in Kolkata demonstrates how a city with a microscopic Christian population can embrace the epiphany of Christmas. A festival like Durga Puja in West Bengal has drawn accolades from UNESCO because it symbolises the "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity." This very phrase testifies to inclusive participation, cutting across religion and race. This is the strength of India.

One of the responsibilities of pluralism is to negate the "myth" and establish the "truth." In a pluralist structure, we can expect a guarantee of the rights of minorities, as well as the security and protection of weaker sections of society. It is all too easy to upload videos or messages on social media, propagating ideas against the secular fabric of our Constitution. Those who aim to spread communal rifts often have little understanding of either the community they claim to represent or the nation at large.

Pluralism cannot exist amidst social inequity and oppression; social equality is a precondition for pluralism. The government has a significant role to play. It must promote distributive justice to ensure that the country attains the status of inclusive growth.

Our struggle for independence exhibits a history of diverse participation. Rani Gaidinliu, the Naga leader inspired by Gandhiji, was imprisoned at the age of sixteen. Maharaja Bir Tikendrajit Singh of Manipur actively opposed British rule, for which he was imprisoned and executed in 1919. Lianpunga, a village head from Mizoram, was imprisoned and tortured to death for revolting against the British. During the Royal Indian Navy mutiny, personalities like Rambabu Bhagabati, Balakrishna Bhaskar, Hanif Harun, and Louis Fernandez sacrificed their lives. They all came from different communities but fought for a common cause. The freedom fighters never prioritised individualism; they embraced collectivism.

India’s existence has been a puzzle not only to casual observers or sceptical intellects but also to many academicians who doubted how cultural heterogeneity and poverty could build a nation—let alone a democratic one. That India has sustained its democratic institutions is undoubtedly a reflection of its pluralism.

There has always been a question of whether India will retain its secular, democratic, and republican structure. Fortunately, as time progresses, we continue to prove the doubters wrong. Recently, certain schools of thought and self-declared propagandist intellectuals have begun preaching misleading ideas about the philosophical legacy of our great nation. They are using digital media to spread these notions. It is our utmost responsibility to thwart their malign efforts. A nation that believes in harmony is a nation that promises progress.

Pluralism in India does not merely imply mutual coexistence; it calls for mutual reciprocation of each other’s benevolence. It is not just about maintaining non-violent and peaceful relationships between communities but also about complementing each other for growth and prosperity.

Former Prime Minister of India Mrs. Indira Gandhi once observed, “Indian culture is not a melting pot; it is like a salad bowl. Different vegetables are kept together without allowing any one of them to lose identity.” This is a relevant interpretation of Indian pluralism. The more we understand it, the better it is for all of us.

There will always be forces of dissension, but there will also be a resilience in India’s journey along the path of equity, diversity, and inclusion. It may be difficult to encompass the country in one’s mind, but the essence of its republicanism can be captured in the synergy of its existence. This is the true vantage point of the legacy of our freedom struggle and the consequent formation of a pluralistic republic.

