The Patronage Behind Crime

In the long and complex history of India’s struggle against organised crime and terrorism, few episodes illustrate the entanglement of crime, politics and institutional fragility as starkly as an insider’s account of an investigation conducted in the turbulent years following the Bombay serial blasts of 1993. It exposes how corruption and political patronage can undermine even the most painstaking law enforcement efforts.

The narrative begins with a dramatic operation on 23 July 1993, when a Crime Branch team of the Delhi Police apprehended five armed members of Dawood Ibrahim’s gang travelling in two Toyota vehicles. The men carried pistols, grenades and button knives. Their arrest suggested the imminent execution of a terrorist act. What followed was an extensive investigation that was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Special Task Force (STF) of which I was the Joint Director. We gradually uncovered a network of criminal collaboration and protection extending far beyond the underworld.

The investigation revealed a disturbing reality about organised crime. Criminal networks rarely operate in isolation. They often depend upon structures of protection and patronage that extend into political authority, administrative machinery and corporate institutions. Evidence collected during the investigation indicated that the gang members who had been apprehended were supported by individuals occupying positions of influence in politics and business.

Among those whose names surfaced during the investigation were Kalpnath Rai, then Union Minister of State for Power; Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, a BJP Member of Parliament; and Saboo V. Chackoo, the regional manager of East West Airlines, a relation of Rajiv Gandhi’s associate called George. These individuals were alleged to have acted as protectors, facilitators or financial conduits for members of the Dawood Ibrahim network operating in the national capital.

The investigation also revealed the troubling intersection between organised crime and corporate structures. East West Airlines, a prominent private airline of the time, was found to have been involved in providing financial channels linked to the criminal network. The trial court imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakhs on the company for its role in the case. The episode illustrated how corporate institutions, when compromised by influence or intimidation, can become instruments within criminal ecosystems.

More alarming was the discovery of systematic shelter provided to gang members within Delhi. Investigators documented that certain accused had stayed in government guest houses for extended periods without paying for accommodation, food or other services. According to the investigation, these expenses were ultimately settled through ministerial influence. Such arrangements suggested that the hospitality extended to these individuals was not accidental but part of a broader system of protection that allowed organised criminals to operate in the capital with confidence.

This network of patronage revealed a deeper form of corruption that often escapes simple legal categorisation. Corruption in such circumstances is not confined to direct bribery or illicit payments. It manifests through protection, influence, facilitation and deliberate inaction. Criminal organisations flourish when political authority, administrative discretion and financial resources converge to shield them from accountability.

The trial before the Special TADA Court validated the work of the investigators of the STF. After examining numerous witnesses, analysing documentary evidence and conducting detailed questioning under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the court convicted several accused under provisions of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and criminal conspiracy laws. The judgment represented the culmination of months of investigation and prosecutorial effort.

However, the subsequent judicial proceedings in the Supreme Court of India produced outcomes that generated considerable controversy. Certain individuals alleged to have provided financial support, shelter and logistical assistance to the gang were acquitted. The reasoning rested largely on the conclusion that the prosecution had not established the necessary mens rea, or guilty intent (which the trial court had found in abundance), required to sustain convictions under the anti-terrorism law.

For the investigators involved in the case, this reasoning appeared deeply problematic. The evidence collected during the investigation suggested a sustained association between political figures, corporate actors and members of Dawood Ibrahim’s network. Financial records, witness testimonies and documented hospitality arrangements were believed to have demonstrated a pattern of protection that enabled criminal networks to operate within Delhi.

The case, therefore, raises broader questions about the nature of corruption in complex criminal systems. Corruption rarely appears in dramatic or easily identifiable forms. More often, it operates quietly through networks of mutual benefit. Protection is exchanged for loyalty, financial flows sustain influence, and silence becomes a form of complicity. In such circumstances, the boundary between legitimate authority and criminal collaboration becomes dangerously blurred.

The narrative illustrates the structural challenges faced by investigative agencies. Criminal conspiracies involving political influence and corporate structures rarely produce straightforward evidence. They rely on informal arrangements, coded communications and relationships of convenience. Establishing criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt becomes extraordinarily difficult when those involved possess power, resources and institutional access.

Yet the investigation itself remains significant for what it revealed. Months of meticulous work by investigators uncovered a network connecting gang members, political figures and corporate actors. Even where prosecutions faltered, the investigation illuminated the complex ecosystems through which organised crime sustains itself. This transcends the story of a single criminal case. It becomes a reflection on institutional vulnerability and the enduring challenge of combating corruption within democratic systems. The episode demonstrates how organised crime can thrive when political patronage, corporate complicity and administrative discretion intersect.

The lessons from this narrative remain relevant even decades later. Combating corruption requires more than the enforcement of criminal law. It demands institutional transparency, political integrity, independent investigative mechanisms and a vigilant public culture that refuses to tolerate the misuse of power.

My account serves as both documentation and a warning. It shows how criminal networks may embed themselves within structures of influence and how difficult it becomes to disentangle them once such networks take root. At the same time, it underscores the importance of determined investigators who persist in pursuing the truth even when confronted by powerful interests.

Ultimately, the story is not merely about events from the early 1990s. It is about a persistent challenge faced by democratic societies everywhere. The rule of law depends not only on statutes and institutions but on the courage of individuals and the integrity of systems. When corruption infiltrates networks of power, justice itself becomes vulnerable. The narrative reminds us that vigilance against such corruption is not merely desirable but essential for the survival of the rule of law.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a former Joint Director of the CBI